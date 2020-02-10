By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2

When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”

“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”

On Friday, Hunter will join a group of evangelicals who represent major Christian institutions who are launching a group, cla, describing the Democrat’s overall agenda as closer to what they call a “biblically balanced agenda,” even though they disagree with Biden on abortion rights.

Hunter, who was a spiritual adviser to President Barack Obama, cast his vote for Obama twice because he saw him as a sign of “hope,” after supporting Republican presidents most of his life. He said he didn’t anticipate the downsides of voting for Trump in 2016.“I’ve never seen someone so divisive and accusatory,” said Hunter, who left his megachurch three years ago to become a community organizer. “We’re becoming divided and angry, and it’s the opposite of pro-life.”

The vast majority of White evangelicals are expected to vote for Trump in 2020, just as 80 percent of them did in 2016. But because they made up about a quarter of the electorate in 2016, even a few percentage points in certain key states could become crucial.

The group favoring Biden, set up by longtime evangelical leaders Ron Sider and Rich Mouw, includes several leaders who have since retired from major evangelical institutions. Among them is John Huffman, who was board chair of Christianity Today magazine, a lifelong Republican and former pastor to President Richard Nixon. He is planning to vote for a Democrat for the first time [,,,.]