retweeted by Maggine Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
.....in 2018 during a conversation secretly taped by a former aide and close confidante.
“I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Mrs. Trump laments to the former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has just published a tell-all book, in a recording that was first broadcast on CNN on Thursday night. Mrs. Trump continued, “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”....
"The new audit, released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, suggests that well over a hundred thousand jobs may be lost in the next six months, as well as a third or half of NYC's restaurants and bars." https://t.co/unqYxmC6ME— Hrag (@hragv) October 1, 2020
“Staggering” number of patients may need post-COVID care. An Austrian report found 88% (76 of 86 patients studied) had lung damage 6 weeks after hospital discharge, and 56% after 12 weeks. Another says minimum 10%. #COVID19 #LongCovid (HT @Julie_appleby) https://t.co/42Wh7ZqJUf
"Reconstructing Justice"
Excellent new @NiskanenCenter report from CUNY's Michael Fortner unpacks the generational divide behind calls to defund the police, and the "complex, and sometimes contradictory, internal politics of public safety within African American communities." https://t.co/Q4n4JPwPqa pic.twitter.com/z0d0QHzVUk
Amazon blocks sale of merchandise with "stand back" and "stand by" following President Trump's use of the phrase during Tuesday's debate https://t.co/pRVv2fOcRz— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020
Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal on Thursday endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The endorsement came roughly 10 years after then-President Barack Obama fired McChrystal following a Rolling Stone profile of the general in which he mocked Biden and other administration officials.
Biden, if elected in November, “would surround himself with an effective team of good people,” McChrystal said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
News: That More Than A Vote campaign headlined by @KingJames to increase poll workers in Black communities has already netted 10,000 volunteers. The new poll workers will be among the virtual fans tonight during Game 1 of the NBA finals. https://t.co/NLJjZaAgah— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 30, 2020
Following the Beirut blast, Lebanon's opposition is uniting behind a plan to abolish sectarianism. They want government posts no longer handed out by sect or tribe. https://t.co/PGnjEWtdtP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 1, 2020
This was obvious. What remained perplexing was EU governments seemed to take the numbers being published as truth when making travel recommendations https://t.co/zEils1PxHL— Aaron Stein (@aaronstein1) October 1, 2020
For the second time in two weeks, Republicans distanced themselves from the president, expressing unease about his failure to disavow a right-wing organization linked with white supremacy and acts of violence.
By Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 30
[....] On Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, called it “unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists,” without criticizing Mr. Trump by name, while Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should “make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals.” [....]
I’d like to invite my Trump Administration peers to join the club. The Republic is on the line. https://t.co/4aQNM7d2Ui— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 30, 2020
By Ken Ritter @ AP.com, 1 hr. ago
LAS VEGAS — A court on Wednesday approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The action makes final a deal settling dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort [....]
By Sarah Hansen @ Forbes.com, Sept. 30
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on the next round of federal coronavirus stimulus legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after presenting her with the administration’s latest proposal—that means that House Democrats will move forward with a vote on their own revised stimulus proposal tonight, without any GOP support [....]
Hope Hicks testing positive was the breaking news first, I put some of that on the most recent U.S. Covid thread, starting HERE
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:55am
I recall one of the Lincoln Projects' member tweets, maybe Rick Wilson, right after the debate, teasing him how sweaty he was during some of it. I noticed that too. All the talk about earpieces and the like, wonder if anybody thought of fudging the results of a temperature check?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:58am
within 16 minutes of posting, the tweet had 45,000 replies, 160,000 retweets and 144,000 likes.
Edit to add: the hashtag at Twitter most seem to be using on topic is #TrumpHasCovid, though it's going to have so much crap posted with it that I don't know how useful that will be.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:15am
CNN:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:30am
This reaction is a better one than most (as one might suspect, there's lots of tasteless schadenfreude that's not even funny dark humor)
Surely conspiracy theories are being created every minute:
Wondering if Qanon sort of filters the best ones?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:47am
Wut! There's a line? But Butch, we never had no lines before.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:26am
This is a good one, mho :
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:21am
Kai Ryssdal of "Marketplace":
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:00am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:34am
I tink it is amazing that he told someone else he was gonna tweet it before he did so!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 2:47am