Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say https://t.co/1lp0iQRrkV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 28, 2020
The next stage of the group's poll worker campaign will target 11 cities where shortages remain. Those cities are Black Southern hubs like Jackson and Birmingham but also important Electoral College places, like Milwaukee, Philly, and Detroit. https://t.co/NLJjZaAgah— Steadman (@AsteadWesley) September 30, 2020
Following the Beirut blast, Lebanon's opposition is uniting behind a plan to abolish sectarianism. They want government posts no longer handed out by sect or tribe. https://t.co/PGnjEWtdtP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 1, 2020
This was obvious. What remained perplexing was EU governments seemed to take the numbers being published as truth when making travel recommendations https://t.co/zEils1PxHL— Aaron Stein (@aaronstein1) October 1, 2020
For the second time in two weeks, Republicans distanced themselves from the president, expressing unease about his failure to disavow a right-wing organization linked with white supremacy and acts of violence.
By Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 30
[....] On Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, called it “unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists,” without criticizing Mr. Trump by name, while Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should “make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals.” [....]
I’d like to invite my Trump Administration peers to join the club. The Republic is on the line. https://t.co/4aQNM7d2Ui— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 30, 2020
By Ken Ritter @ AP.com, 1 hr. ago
LAS VEGAS — A court on Wednesday approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The action makes final a deal settling dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort [....]
By Sarah Hansen @ Forbes.com, Sept. 30
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on the next round of federal coronavirus stimulus legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after presenting her with the administration’s latest proposal—that means that House Democrats will move forward with a vote on their own revised stimulus proposal tonight, without any GOP support [....]
2.11. minute Covid update for grownups of the type interested in finance and business:
“I think there’s a lot of risk that we’re going to see significant growth in cases though as we head into the winter.” @ScottGottliebMD has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ki1S5KxzOZ
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research that highlights just how damaging a prolonged downturn in air travel and tourism is for the global economy. https://t.co/yKaA94mHsn— CNN International (@cnni) September 30, 2020
Wisconsin's largest teachers unions again ask state leaders to move all schools to virtual-only instruction https://t.co/DAIGJmrDdh via @JSEdbeat— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 30, 2020
“South Carolina politics has seen a lot of things, but a $100 million Senate race isn’t one of them” https://t.co/IGRBN4oPbe— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2020
“Trump’s been saying what’s happened to the Senate is all my fault, because of what we did in 2013. But you have to remember what was going on at the time. Obama was President. We had the majority, but we didn’t have enough to break filibusters. And the Republicans were filibustering everything. For the first time in history, they filibustered the nomination of a Secretary of Defense, and let’s keep in mind that it was Chuck Hagel, a Republican. They filibustered all the sub-Cabinet positions, all of his judges. The government couldn’t function. “If we hadn’t acted, Obama would have accomplished nothing,” Reid said. “We had no choice—zero.”
California is on fire. These maps show how the climate crisis has spiraled out of control. https://t.co/mNPKrHAp8g
By: @abhinanda_b and @thejdmorris pic.twitter.com/QotX9SMzmt
By Jesse Walker @ Reason.com, for October issue
Book review of Maroon Nation: A History of Revolutionary Haiti, by Johnhenry Gonzalez, Yale University Press, 302 pages, $40
How former slaves built an autonomous, self-sufficient, and nearly stateless society in the mountains of Haiti, and how they lost it
DENVER — In most American cities, white residents live near parks, trees and baseball fields, while communities of color are left with concrete and the heat that comes with it. Now, in a push that could provide a road map for other cities, officials in Denver are working to rectify that historical inequity.
The effort, one of a handful around the country, has been bolstered by an environmental tax that added tens of millions of dollars to the city budget. It involves purchasing land for new parks, repairing derelict playgrounds, adding recreation centers and planting trees in areas where shade is sparse.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 5:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 6:58am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:44pm
Josh Marshall, suggesting too aggressive police posturing against white former Trump campaign manager
Shame on him upsetting the BLM narrative?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:50pm
Parscale had guns, beat wife, threatened suicide, was lured outside after standoff, could have had a gun in truck, someone thought he might have had a gun in shorts. Police tackled him with restraint, reasonable force.
"tackled him pretty aggressively" - no, tackled pretty cleanly, but yes, it was a tackle. I've seen a lot of cop takedowns designed for head and spine damage. This was a clean lift and push over to get Parscale on the ground and make sure he didn't run away (like Rayshard?). Considering Parscale's 6'8", pretty impressive. Go Gators.
Here's a not-so- impressive tackle that partially paralyzed an Indian grandfather walking around his son's neighborhood - officer acquitted.
https://youtu.be/yNGQXeS_Xfk
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:30am
Parscale laundered $170 mill?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:35am
Not "laundered" precisely, just doing the taking of expenses every which way to Sunday just like the boss always did. Took me a while to find but I knew I had seen this covered pretty well. Finally found it-below the dotted line, here's a copy of what I put on your Stuffalicious thread, NYTimes' Goldmacher & Haberman checked out where all the money went in a Sept. 7 piece, pretty extensive, did a deep dive. The Parscale crew spent the money paying themselves extremely well in all sorts of ways and just kept hiring more likewise to get more. Almost more like a pyramid scheme. Nobody cared at the time, so I just posted it there, people just glad the campaign had used up his advantage against Biden, I guess. I didn't notice the story till much later after it was written either. But clearly part of the reason he was fired. As Ed Rollins says "spending money like a drunken sailor". A GRAVY TRAIN basically. (No different than a lot of donors probably do for a living, so it's just like round robin ripping off....well paid comfy jobs jobs jobs producing more well paid jobs jobs jobs) Now everyone cares?
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":
game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From
How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:43am
Except the Trump bimbos were paid out of the same stash, so I don't know if drunken sailors were with or w/o the Don's approval. My guess is he was running something thru Parscale, so the other spigots were acceptable, but maybe it was part subterfuge, like the jostling of different Trump PACs to be *THE* PAC of choice.
More important, what is Joe & Jen Sixpacks' awareness and take on all this. I looked over at RealClearPolitics, and no right-wing comments yet, and the Parscale takedown may have distracted. (perhaps set up? Stranger things have happened)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:01am
I see Lincoln Project's Reed Galen did an article on it, too, Sept. 22:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:06am
Parscale stepping down to spend more time beating his family
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:46am