For the second time in two weeks, Republicans distanced themselves from the president, expressing unease about his failure to disavow a right-wing organization linked with white supremacy and acts of violence.
By Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 30
[....] On Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, called it “unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists,” without criticizing Mr. Trump by name, while Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should “make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals.” [....]
Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a veteran Republican lawmaker and a Native American, said in an interview that Mr. Trump should denounce the Proud Boys and other extremist groups in clear language. “All he has to say is, ‘There’s no place for racial intolerance in this country,’ and be very forceful about it,” Mr. Cole said.
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, one of two Black Republicans in Congress, suggested that perhaps Mr. Trump “misspoke” and urged him to fix his error. But Mr. Scott also allowed, “If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”
Mr. Trump, in a brief encounter with reporters Wednesday afternoon, tried to contain the damage while stopping well short of a full reversal of his stance. Reprising a ploy familiar from past controversies, Mr. Trump insisted he did not know anything about the group, though he made no suggestion to that effect during the debate [....]
Still, there was no sign of a full Republican retreat from Mr. Trump, who throughout his term has been treated by most of his party as all but above reproach. Even those who dissented with Mr. Trump on Wednesday did not directly rebuke him, a longstanding approach that spares them blowback from conservative voters and the president himself.
Some officials accused the news media of clinging to an irrelevant issue. “How many times does he have to say it if the question is, ‘Would you denounce it’ and the answer is yes?” said Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader. “He did that.” [....]
Republicans to Trump: Condemn white supremacy now
By Nick Niedzwiadek, Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, Updated: 09/30/2020 03:30 PM EDT
and then there's the surrogates stuck trying to spin the impossible spin:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:04am
"Why he acted like Trump Im not sure"
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:11am
It's like this: you had umpteen times to go do the "it's time for you to resign" thing and then you also coulda voted for impeachment and you would then have had a President Pence to work with.....BUT NO....lily livered ascared of how a few swings would react to a President Pence whilst having a martyr Trump and Trump fans out there calling into Fox News every day.
Never Trumpers are right, they let Trump sabotage their party. And right when it should have been building other bridges, other coalitions away from ye olde style Pence Christian conservative. If you look at it from their point of view, they are so screwed now until he dies, forever dealing with insane populist fever dreams all focused on the popularity of one invented teevee program businessman character. There's nobody else out there that could replace him for the large contingenet that are now diehard fans, and the fans have turned off a lot of other demographics they could go after. Wrong populist took over their party at exactly the wrong time, when there was boiling resentment by a significant number of elites (right and left) looking down on them.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:31am
GOP senators pan debate: 'S---show,' 'awful,' 'embarrassment'
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 09/30/20 06:57 PM EDT
also they published this earlier via anonymice input before the Senate decided to do their press availability thing
Republicans fret over Trump's self-inflicted blows at first debate WITH VIDEO
By Jonathan Easley and Morgan Chalfant @ TheHill.com - 09/30/20 01:17 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:17am
I posted the Video of Trump walk back comments, if you could call them that, after everybody screaming about what he said, in a tweet from J.J. Mc Nab here. Some rambling comments from me there as well.
I like her comment there enought that I'll repeat it here
It's really not about any belief! Racist, Nazi, Love Letter Kim, Pootie Putin, Kanye, whatever, whoever
ANYONE THAT'S A FAN. That's all it is. Calling him a racist or a Nazi is getting it wrong. He is Trump. Trump is the best ideology there is. Those who see that, he will support back, he doesn't care what skin color they have or how crazy they are. Also too: if they are a country that is sufficiently adoring, they are no longer belong in the "shithole" category, no matter how down and out..
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:46am
Also I see he's trying out Rep. Omar as the new Hillary.
Neatly ties in with the anti-immigrant thing that fueled his rise, where he makes immigrants into people who hate us and want to take us over and change us rather than desperately trying to get a part of the American dream. (A divide that conveniently crosses party lines!)
GOP in general have already decided that the talking points for low info. voter is that electing Joe is the same as electing Ocasio-Cortez, so she's taken care of. So Omar is a good alternative. Irony is that him and his gang attacking her will strengthen support for her among those who might be wavering because of her strident ineptitude at messaging.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:59am
If he's losing so many, how is his approval still 42%?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:35am
missed this, Bob Woodward reaction to the debate:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:12am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:37am
