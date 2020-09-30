Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Sarah Hansen @ Forbes.com, Sept. 30
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on the next round of federal coronavirus stimulus legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after presenting her with the administration’s latest proposal—that means that House Democrats will move forward with a vote on their own revised stimulus proposal tonight, without any GOP support [....]
CNBC spins it different. As in: who is Mitch McConnell and why would anyone care what he thinks?
House delays vote on $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill to allow more time for talks
By Jacob Premuk, SEP 30 20203:16 PM EDT UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
I went over to TheHill.com and see he's busy waiting to the last minute to do his chores on the regular budget:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:04pm
she would know, I trust her on this, she's a (good cause) lobbyist type:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:21pm