Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
I’d like to invite my Trump Administration peers to join the club. The Republic is on the line. https://t.co/4aQNM7d2Ui— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 30, 2020
By Ken Ritter @ AP.com, 1 hr. ago
LAS VEGAS — A court on Wednesday approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The action makes final a deal settling dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort [....]
By Sarah Hansen @ Forbes.com, Sept. 30
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on the next round of federal coronavirus stimulus legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after presenting her with the administration’s latest proposal—that means that House Democrats will move forward with a vote on their own revised stimulus proposal tonight, without any GOP support [....]
2.11. minute Covid update for grownups of the type interested in finance and business:
“I think there’s a lot of risk that we’re going to see significant growth in cases though as we head into the winter.” @ScottGottliebMD has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ki1S5KxzOZ
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research that highlights just how damaging a prolonged downturn in air travel and tourism is for the global economy. https://t.co/yKaA94mHsn— CNN International (@cnni) September 30, 2020
Wisconsin's largest teachers unions again ask state leaders to move all schools to virtual-only instruction https://t.co/DAIGJmrDdh via @JSEdbeat— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 30, 2020
“South Carolina politics has seen a lot of things, but a $100 million Senate race isn’t one of them” https://t.co/IGRBN4oPbe— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2020
“Trump’s been saying what’s happened to the Senate is all my fault, because of what we did in 2013. But you have to remember what was going on at the time. Obama was President. We had the majority, but we didn’t have enough to break filibusters. And the Republicans were filibustering everything. For the first time in history, they filibustered the nomination of a Secretary of Defense, and let’s keep in mind that it was Chuck Hagel, a Republican. They filibustered all the sub-Cabinet positions, all of his judges. The government couldn’t function. “If we hadn’t acted, Obama would have accomplished nothing,” Reid said. “We had no choice—zero.”
California is on fire. These maps show how the climate crisis has spiraled out of control. https://t.co/mNPKrHAp8g
By: @abhinanda_b and @thejdmorris pic.twitter.com/QotX9SMzmt
By Jesse Walker @ Reason.com, for October issue
Book review of Maroon Nation: A History of Revolutionary Haiti, by Johnhenry Gonzalez, Yale University Press, 302 pages, $40
How former slaves built an autonomous, self-sufficient, and nearly stateless society in the mountains of Haiti, and how they lost it
DENVER — In most American cities, white residents live near parks, trees and baseball fields, while communities of color are left with concrete and the heat that comes with it. Now, in a push that could provide a road map for other cities, officials in Denver are working to rectify that historical inequity.
The effort, one of a handful around the country, has been bolstered by an environmental tax that added tens of millions of dollars to the city budget. It involves purchasing land for new parks, repairing derelict playgrounds, adding recreation centers and planting trees in areas where shade is sparse.
By Sarah O'Brien @ CNBC.com, Sept. 29
Emergency 911 systems were down for more than an hour on Monday in towns and cities across 14 U.S. states. The outages led many news outlets to speculate the problem was related to Microsoft‘s Azure web services platform, which also was struggling with a widespread outage at the time. However, multiple sources tell KrebsOnSecurity the 911 issues stemmed from some kind of technical snafu involving Intrado and Lumen, two companies that together handle 911 calls for a broad swath of the United States.
Orlando's once-booming leisure and hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic and the just-announced Disney job cuts there will make it worse. Union foodbank was set up for 200 families; last weekend had 800 lined up. More details here:https://t.co/QnDBllyfUI— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) September 29, 2020
Op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg who practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
There is a reason the best GOP election lawyer in the country "retired" just a couple months before the #2020Election - my guess is he couldn't stomach the hypocrisy he would have needed.https://t.co/J1NpGSunib
she stressed this bit of news as significant by tweeting it individually--Federalization!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:53pm
Lovely, Portland should be so proud of what it has become:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:02pm
SLIPPERY SLOPE ! Mary Barret Coney Island believes everyone has rights to carry even felons.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:10am
Already slipped:
retweeted by Justin Yau, who is a trusted Portland protest documentarians, I presume because Justin trusts the guy's accuracy
Certainly doesn't surprise me, as there was plenty of this up the way in Seattle.
Look there's lots of boys out there of all political persuasions that just want to play with their toys.
And there's certainly not a shortage of guns in many low-income neighborhoods in Chicago.
And whether their little get togethers are called a "militia" or a "street gang", what's the diff in the end? Tribal no matter which.
It's boom time for anyone that can make ammunition. Sucks to be us, I don't see how we can go backwards from here for a long long time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:35am
Proud Boys assault reporters
BLM holds a hip hop festival with education about the history of Portland
https://www.thedailybeast.com/police-investigate-assault-on-livestreamer-after-far-right-proud-boys-descend-on-portland?ref=scroll
A gift to Moe Biden
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:07pm
what a ridiculous joke Portand kabuki protestin' has become, it equals chaos and nothing more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:16am
Two thoughts have been running through my mind these last few years.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy second as farce.
Which thought is foremost depends on my mood. Whether I'm inclined in the moment to despair or laughter.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:32am
Who's paying for this circus?
Look at the images and videos coming out of Belarus - they're serious. This street parade is a joke, a mockery.
I said months ago that protesters need to know the message(s) they want to come across. Or exactly this kind of hippy jokester message comes across. Meanwhile, taxpayers are losing their jobs and homes and going broke, while they still pay for cops to police these fun 'n games. A $2 trillion hole in the budget not handling global warming or racism or pandemic - a not terribly organized block party that doesn't even have tunes and much alcohol. More like the skid row bums singing around a trash fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:42am
The only strong message that comes across to me from Portland is anti-cop in general, i.e., abolish police, and anti-liberal Dem style government (i.e., the mayor) which also appeals to right-wing libertarians like Boogaloo.It's really still the same chaotic concept as the diehard Occupy Wall Street gang and David Graeber et. al.
As far as who is paying for it, yeah that is what pisses me off most, they think money grows on trees for food, a roof, health care, internet and cell phone. If any parents are enabling this, it sickens me. Lawyers enabling pro bono doesn't bother me as much for some reason, I guess that's because I believe in toleration of hate speech and idiocy as long as it doesn't impinge on the basic societal creed that the majority agrees to.
Side note: there is, for some reason, even historically, a love of fire among those who are drawn to anarchist theories. I.E. "burn it all down". In this day and age on the west coast, that should be taken more seriously as a crime than it is, it's really terrorist, it frightens and is intended to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:29pm
I don't mind the protests even though much of it seems silly and without purpose. Stupid and silly protests with no meaningful agenda are protected free speech too. It's the harassment, looting, burning, and the violence that's a problem
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:32pm