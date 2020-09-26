    REPUBLICANS AGAINST TRUMP & LINCOLN PROJECT ADS, PART IV

    By artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 6:14pm |

    [PART III is here, 8/23 thru 9/26 (with links to Part I & II at the top]

    Intro before posting the latest ad after the jump, about Lincoln Project's latest plans, from Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality?

    Schmidt, a former top Republican strategist, and his colleagues at the Lincoln Project are doing their best to make sure Trump arrives onstage off-balance. For months the group has been getting under Trump’s skin with digital and TV ads. It will be ramping up the mind games before Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland. “We hear from people in the Trump campaign and in the White House all the time now. The leaks are endless. And these people tell us what he reacts to,” says Rick Wilson, another of the Lincoln Project’s cofounders. “The thing that he’s really mad about right now is that the campaign is broke. We’ll be talking about that. We’ll be talking about the fact that he’s losing in the swing states. Legally, we can’t speak to the Biden campaign directly. But we will be speaking very directly to Donald Trump in the coming days.”

    Don’t rain on Trump’s parade by retweeting this. https://t.co/OJXmq5foRN

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 26, 2020

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:20pm

    Here's how Reed handles Marco Rubio trying to ramp up culture wars over supposed liberal attacks on Catholicism:  ridicule, don't take the bait, don't argue, don't take it seriously, thereby suggesting you know it's not sincere:

    If @marcorubio is going to keep making these hostage videos, he should really hold up a copy of the day’s newspaper. https://t.co/F6jh97ayT7

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) September 26, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:28pm

    Former Gov. Tom Ridge of PA endorsed Biden yesterday in a Philad. Inquirer op-ed, first time voting for a Dem. for president:

    It’s time to put country over party. It’s time to dismiss Donald Trump.

    Why I’m voting for @JoeBiden on November 3rd. https://t.co/rM9MnwjZhr

    — Gov. Tom Ridge (@RidgeGlobal) September 27, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 11:28pm

    they're at it already:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:30am

    We know "who started it" but too funny to pass up.

    "If I have to pull this country over..."


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:57am

    that but also too:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:07pm

    Or simply met in parties, alleys or department stores.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:43pm

    It's really odd cause Rudy and Christie did not build their own wins for office that way, they did the "kindler gentler more reasonable conservative" thing. Behind the camera, they would do vicious things but not in public persona.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:49pm

    In policy maybe, but Christie was a smarter version of Trump in press conferences and town halls. Vicious, insulting,  and nasty to those who disagreed or challenged him.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 3:22pm

    Archie Bunker Lives.


    by moat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:26pm

    But an Archie who has acquired narcissistic personality disorder, though. Archie didn't need verification, utterly confident in his views, no victimhood for him.

    Seems to me nearly everything Lincoln Project does is geared to making Trump and fellow travelers crack psychologicallly. Archie's would never.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:58pm

    I take your point that Archie doesn't need verification in the same way. I disagree about the lack of victim-hood. He is the victim of all the people and ideas that are changing the world from the way it should be ordered. His process of demeaning people as a form of pleasure constantly puts him in conflict with family and neighbors.

    Insecurity is arrogant. Edith accepts his tyranny to stay near. The future is closing in on his sense of righteousness.

    Not having a rich father while needing to work for a living is a big difference from Trump. And then there are all the wives and prostitutes.....


    by moat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 4:13pm

