Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Austin, Texas Tampering With Evidence in Homicide While In Police Custody
In June, The Root reported that 40-year-old Black man Javier Ambler died in police custody in Austin, Texas, in 2019. After several months of slow news coverage relating to Ambler’s death and failed attempts by media outlets to pry information out of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office pertaining to the case, the department released documents and video footage that put a spotlight on Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his department’s involvement with the Live PD reality show. Now, Chody is charged with evidence tampering in connection with the destruction of crucial Live PD footage that allegedly showed what transpired the night Ambler died.
https://www.theroot.com/texas-sheriff-charged-with-evidence-tampering-in-connec-1845207119
Prince George’s County, Maryland $20:Million Settlement By Police In Death Of Handcuffed Man
In Maryland, officials for Prince George’s County have agreed to pay $20 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer while handcuffed in a police cruiser.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Michael Owen Jr., the officer responsible for shooting William Green, has been in jail since being arrested and charged with second-degree murder in January. During a news conference on Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks noted that Owen is the first officer in county history to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting.
The 43-year-old Green was unarmed, handcuffed and sitting in the front seat of a police cruiser when Owen, who is Black, shot him six times. Investigators couldn’t find any evidence a struggle occurred between the two men before the shooting. This runs contrary to statements made by a police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman on the night of the shooting.
https://www.theroot.com/maryland-county-reaches-20-million-settlement-in-fatal-1845206880
Comments
Stephen F Austin State University
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/09/29/sfa-black-student-police-false-report/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:51am
If this is an umbrella column for various policing posts, great!
will make it easier to find like info here in 1 spot.
For things that are a bit more culture, history, or focused on an iconic person
(less ones in the news every day, & preferably not only obits, but...) -
perhaps the Guston piece, I've been vandalizing the largely unused Creative Corner.
I've introduced "Stuff" as a grab bag, though preferably as the more bizarre
or out of the daily routine, but occasionally when nowhere else fits...
(so German veggie, a letter of support for JK Rowling, a diss against Tucker Carlson,
Amnesty International in India, a political ad in Spanish... generally stuff
that won't attract a big long thread to dominate. A voting blurb might have attracted
more commentary, but it didn't.
And I've had several Trump/DOJ/Corruption threads that handle all the trials & overreach
and leftover detritus so we can document the atrocities somewhat linearly in one piece,
rather than dig them out through 100s of news items. Quite a few owe a debt to Emptywheel.
And then Belarus seemed worthy to highlight as a continuing topic, while I've piggybacked the
invasion of Armenia as a likely ongoing flareup somewhat "over there" kinda nearby
(both involving Russia as well, but rather focused on 2 identifiable crises).
Since I started this, things don't scroll off the "In the News" section nearly as fast, and it's
even possible to match up numerous comments & longer back-and-forths with the story
they fit with without scrolling back through 2 or 3 prior screens once the news item has faded.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:37am
The trigger was the announcement that a juror on the Breonna Taylor case was suing Daniel Cameron to release the transcript. Law enforcement is held to a higher standard if police are maiming people, we should keep that in mind. If an AG is not honest with what is presented to a grand jury, we should know that. You can argue about the best way to protest misconduct in the legal system, but pointing out the misconduct is important.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:35am
Georgia corrections officer
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3azgmn/corrections-officer-who-called-black-inmate-the-n-word-is-getting-fired-for-the-third-time?utm_source=vicenewstwitter
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:53pm
Blacks are delivering "the talk" at an earlier age.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-talk-is-evolving-inside-black-families-amid-protests-11601395526?mod=hp_lead_pos13
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:49pm
Suspect arrested in shooting of two LA sheriff's deputies
https://www.thedailybeast.com/alleged-compton-gangster-deonte-lee-murray-charged-with-ambush-shooting-of-two-los-angeles-deputies?ref=home?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:28pm
No motive for the shooting was given, “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead,” Wegener said.
Murray is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million.
If convicted as charged, Murray faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison, the DA’s Office stated.
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/update-expected-in-ambush-shooting-of-2-l-a-sheriffs-deputies-in-compton/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:33pm