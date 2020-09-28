Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Emergency 911 systems were down for more than an hour on Monday in towns and cities across 14 U.S. states. The outages led many news outlets to speculate the problem was related to Microsoft‘s Azure web services platform, which also was struggling with a widespread outage at the time. However, multiple sources tell KrebsOnSecurity the 911 issues stemmed from some kind of technical snafu involving Intrado and Lumen, two companies that together handle 911 calls for a broad swath of the United States.
Orlando's once-booming leisure and hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic and the just-announced Disney job cuts there will make it worse. Union foodbank was set up for 200 families; last weekend had 800 lined up. More details here:https://t.co/QnDBllyfUI— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) September 29, 2020
Op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg who practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
There is a reason the best GOP election lawyer in the country "retired" just a couple months before the #2020Election - my guess is he couldn't stomach the hypocrisy he would have needed.https://t.co/J1NpGSunib
A group of students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine started a new tradition by creating a more inclusive Hippocratic oath to acknowledge racism, the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The symbolic white coat ceremony marks the beginning of an academic journey for students in medical programs across the country -- it's a time when students accept their white medical coats and recite an oath vowing to be fair and ethical as they begin their medical education.
My latest, for your reading pleasure:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 29, 2020
You Can Bet Trump’s Debate Prep Was a Total Shitshow https://t.co/vLN95NLK6F via @thedailybeast
retweeted by Hillary herself:
Ahead of tonight's presidential debate, @HillaryClinton will be our guest on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/u6kbchRkyn— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 29, 2020
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? https://t.co/Fb2hlTlfls— tylercowen (@tylercowen) September 29, 2020
The top US newspaper has been exposed for overseeing another large-scale fake news operation.
Not surprising
President Trump's 2016 campaign identified more than 3 million Black voters it wanted to deter from casting ballots in the presidential election, according to a massive data leak obtained by the British news outlet Channel 4.
The leak revealed that the campaign compiled data on nearly 200 million voters and divided them up into eight different categories. One category, titled "Deterrence," listed 3.5 million Black voters.
I have to admit that I was skeptical when I first heard this story. I wondered who would be evil enough to do unnecessary surgeries.
Wendy Dowe was startled awake early one morning in January 2019, when guards called her out of her cellblock in the Irwin County immigration detention center in rural Georgia, where she had been held for four months. She would be having surgery that day, they said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juror in the Breonna Taylor case contends that the Kentucky attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations and failed to offer the panel the option of indicting the two officers who fatally shot the young woman, according to the juror’s lawyer.
The unnamed juror filed a court motion on Monday seeking the release of last week’s transcripts and permission from a judge to speak publicly to set the record straight. Hours later, the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron granted both requests, saying that the juror is free to speak and that recordings of the session will be made public.
“This is something where the juror is not seeking any fame, any acclaim, any money,” said Kevin M. Glogower, the juror’s lawyer.
.. The argument that the left has already lost the abortion fight reflects the fact that there’s no abortion clinic in 90 percent of American counties. This is the result of the highly successful death-by-a-thousand-cuts anti-abortion strategy, which has piled on restriction after restriction to make abortion inaccessible to as many American women as possible...Notorious RBG on.Roe 1992 “it halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believe, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue,” .."a vocal right-to-life movement rallied and succeeded, for a considerable time, in turning the legislative tide in the opposite direction.”
#FinCENFiles: How Deutsche Bank Let Crooked Clients Run Rampant https://t.co/HrVLhkQrkP via @tombwarren, et al. Photos by Alex Fradkin— BuzzFeed News Art Dept (@BuzzFeedNewsArt) September 21, 2020
Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was the brainchild of Jamal Khashoggi, whom Saudi agents killed in 2018. The group is to be launched in Washington on Tuesday.
“The fundamental premise that democracy and human rights are the only solution for stability, security and dignity in the Middle East is 100 percent Jamal’s point of view” — @sarahleah1 on launch of @DAWNmenaorg https://t.co/oigOYrNGn2
UBI gets a title shot.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:25am
Cavaet emptor as regarding cable TV "news" spinmeisters:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:59pm
Nate Silver
I am not surprised as PA is his kind of swing state.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:56pm
go to the actual ABC news poll and see it's a big boost from suburbans and women doing it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:00am
a reminder that there's important new research on this
"THIS IS HOW BIDEN SHOULD APPROACH THE LATINO VOTE"
and I added a big excerpt and other salient tweets on that thread.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:07am
From seeing this I have this bad feeling in my gut that Trump is going to present in the debate as Coronavirus-fighting Superhero. Not that he personally cares, but that is what campaign honchos prep him to message:
Because they know that is the Biden campaign's main strategy, to focus on coronavirus like a laser beam and tie the Supreme court to that and the possible loss of Obamacare.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:36pm
p.s. Where I may have gotten the gut reaction, I see he tweeted this only two days ago:
Which I posted on the thread SCHUMER TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS LIKE A LASER ON HEALTH CARE TO BEAT BARRETT. There is also the related NOISE FAVORS TRUMP: HOW THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN PLANS TO LEVERAGE THE SCOTUS FIGHT
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:47pm
Increasing justices to 13 lowers influence of any 1 president, and delays their effect (my realization as I headed to read this). 13 justices would spread selection over 4-5 presidents, decreasing the dominance of any 1 philosophy or party. And reduces chance a president can hugely benefit from his/her own selection.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/judiciary-reform-is-not-revenge/a...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:47am