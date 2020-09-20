Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say https://t.co/1lp0iQRrkV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 28, 2020
#FinCENFiles: How Deutsche Bank Let Crooked Clients Run Rampant https://t.co/HrVLhkQrkP via @tombwarren, et al. Photos by Alex Fradkin— BuzzFeed News Art Dept (@BuzzFeedNewsArt) September 21, 2020
Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was the brainchild of Jamal Khashoggi, whom Saudi agents killed in 2018. The group is to be launched in Washington on Tuesday.
“The fundamental premise that democracy and human rights are the only solution for stability, security and dignity in the Middle East is 100 percent Jamal’s point of view” — @sarahleah1 on launch of @DAWNmenaorg https://t.co/oigOYrNGn2
UBI gets a title shot.
World Rugby had to come to terms with reality: Irrespective of hormonal intervention, male athletes are, on average, 40 percent heavier, 15 percent faster, 30 percent more powerful, and 25–50 percent stronger than their female counterparts. And these differences pose obvious risks for female players in full-contact rugby.
Biden ad
It says elementary school teachers paid $7,239, firefighters paid $5,283, nurses paid $10,216 and construction managers paid $16,447 in income tax in 2019.
It then cuts to Trump and his reported $750 federal income tax contribution.
The tiny amount paid by Trump on his vast wealth is nearly three times less that what Abraham Lincoln paid in 1864.
Lincoln paid $1981.67 in federal taxes on a salary of $25,000 in 1864-1865, University of Connecticut historian Brad Simpson pointed out on Twitter.
When President George W. Bush launched the “War on Terror” in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, few could have predicted the campaign would entail US involvement in combat in 24 countries over the next two decades.
Documents and interviews show how senior officials sought to play down the risks of sending children back to the classroom, alarming public health experts.
A top Pence aide “said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people.” https://t.co/k2i3xmjzY0
The President will release 15 years of his real, not fake, actual tax returns and provide copies to news organizations Monday. He tweeted it is the best way to prove the tax hoax witch hunt is a rigged scam. /S!
Heart-wrenching truth by @NYTimes’ @gettleman @suhasiniraj on correlated indicators of COVID-related school closures & the rise of forced child labor, increased school dropouts. My big question while reading: could this soon be #Lebanon? https://t.co/dBjMFc8rKW
A ton of attention is paid to a small number of Democrats who won primaries in safe blue districts and have a lot of Twitter followers, but some of the party's most talented up-and-coming politicians are the ones who flipped historically red ones. Media coverage has to catch up. https://t.co/cZ9zGLCpnh— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 27, 2020
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say https://t.co/1lp0iQRrkV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 28, 2020
It's the holiest day of the Jewish year and many, even the less observant, will therefore be "offline" for 24 hrs.
At sundown, members of the Jewish community begin to observe #YomKippur, the day of atonement.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 27, 2020
I wish all who celebrate a meaningful day and an easy fast. Gmar Chatima Tova.
Finally. The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
By Ross Buettner, Susanne Craig & Mike McIntire @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 27
The housing & climate crisis are real. Southern Oregon, already dealing w a shortage of more than 5,000 affordable housing units lost 2,700 homes in the recent wildfires - the vast majority of which were mobile homes housing low-income residents. We need change. https://t.co/vw95IYjGtD— Israel Bayer (@IsraelBayer) September 27, 2020
LA Times announces a new major project.
For a large portion of our past, the @latimes was an institution deeply rooted in white supremacy.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 27, 2020
It’s important, in this season of reconciliation and reflection, that we apologize for our past. https://t.co/w5n7JHiMoJ
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 5:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 6:58am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:44pm
Josh Marshall, suggesting too aggressive police posturing against white former Trump campaign manager
Shame on him upsetting the BLM narrative?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:50pm
Parscale had guns, beat wife, threatened suicide, was lured outside after standoff, could have had a gun in truck, someone thought he might have had a gun in shorts. Police tackled him with restraint, reasonable force.
"tackled him pretty aggressively" - no, tackled pretty cleanly, but yes, it was a tackle. I've seen a lot of cop takedowns designed for head and spine damage. This was a clean lift and push over to get Parscale on the ground and make sure he didn't run away (like Rayshard?). Considering Parscale's 6'8", pretty impressive. Go Gators.
Here's a not-so- impressive tackle that partially paralyzed an Indian grandfather walking around his son's neighborhood - officer acquitted.
https://youtu.be/yNGQXeS_Xfk
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:30am
Parscale laundered $170 mill?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:35am
Not "laundered" precisely, just doing the taking of expenses every which way to Sunday just like the boss always did. Took me a while to find but I knew I had seen this covered pretty well. Finally found it-below the dotted line, here's a copy of what I put on your Stuffalicious thread, NYTimes' Goldmacher & Haberman checked out where all the money went in a Sept. 7 piece, pretty extensive, did a deep dive. The Parscale crew spent the money paying themselves extremely well in all sorts of ways and just kept hiring more likewise to get more. Almost more like a pyramid scheme. Nobody cared at the time, so I just posted it there, people just glad the campaign had used up his advantage against Biden, I guess. I didn't notice the story till much later after it was written either. But clearly part of the reason he was fired. As Ed Rollins says "spending money like a drunken sailor". A GRAVY TRAIN basically. (No different than a lot of donors probably do for a living, so it's just like round robin ripping off....well paid comfy jobs jobs jobs producing more well paid jobs jobs jobs) Now everyone cares?
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":
game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From
How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:43am
Except the Trump bimbos were paid out of the same stash, so I don't know if drunken sailors were with or w/o the Don's approval. My guess is he was running something thru Parscale, so the other spigots were acceptable, but maybe it was part subterfuge, like the jostling of different Trump PACs to be *THE* PAC of choice.
More important, what is Joe & Jen Sixpacks' awareness and take on all this. I looked over at RealClearPolitics, and no right-wing comments yet, and the Parscale takedown may have distracted. (perhaps set up? Stranger things have happened)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:01am