World Rugby had to come to terms with reality: Irrespective of hormonal intervention, male athletes are, on average, 40 percent heavier, 15 percent faster, 30 percent more powerful, and 25–50 percent stronger than their female counterparts. And these differences pose obvious risks for female players in full-contact rugby.
Biden ad
It says elementary school teachers paid $7,239, firefighters paid $5,283, nurses paid $10,216 and construction managers paid $16,447 in income tax in 2019.
It then cuts to Trump and his reported $750 federal income tax contribution.
The tiny amount paid by Trump on his vast wealth is nearly three times less that what Abraham Lincoln paid in 1864.
Lincoln paid $1981.67 in federal taxes on a salary of $25,000 in 1864-1865, University of Connecticut historian Brad Simpson pointed out on Twitter.
When President George W. Bush launched the “War on Terror” in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, few could have predicted the campaign would entail US involvement in combat in 24 countries over the next two decades.
Documents and interviews show how senior officials sought to play down the risks of sending children back to the classroom, alarming public health experts.
A top Pence aide “said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people.” https://t.co/k2i3xmjzY0
The President will release 15 years of his real, not fake, actual tax returns and provide copies to news organizations Monday. He tweeted it is the best way to prove the tax hoax witch hunt is a rigged scam. /S!
Heart-wrenching truth by @NYTimes’ @gettleman @suhasiniraj on correlated indicators of COVID-related school closures & the rise of forced child labor, increased school dropouts. My big question while reading: could this soon be #Lebanon? https://t.co/dBjMFc8rKW
A ton of attention is paid to a small number of Democrats who won primaries in safe blue districts and have a lot of Twitter followers, but some of the party's most talented up-and-coming politicians are the ones who flipped historically red ones. Media coverage has to catch up. https://t.co/cZ9zGLCpnh— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 27, 2020
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say https://t.co/1lp0iQRrkV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 28, 2020
It's the holiest day of the Jewish year and many, even the less observant, will therefore be "offline" for 24 hrs.
At sundown, members of the Jewish community begin to observe #YomKippur, the day of atonement.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 27, 2020
I wish all who celebrate a meaningful day and an easy fast. Gmar Chatima Tova.
Finally. The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
By Ross Buettner, Susanne Craig & Mike McIntire @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 27
The housing & climate crisis are real. Southern Oregon, already dealing w a shortage of more than 5,000 affordable housing units lost 2,700 homes in the recent wildfires - the vast majority of which were mobile homes housing low-income residents. We need change. https://t.co/vw95IYjGtD— Israel Bayer (@IsraelBayer) September 27, 2020
LA Times announces a new major project.
For a large portion of our past, the @latimes was an institution deeply rooted in white supremacy.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 27, 2020
It’s important, in this season of reconciliation and reflection, that we apologize for our past. https://t.co/w5n7JHiMoJ
This essay is not by Wallace-Wells, he is merely recommending reading it, as are many others.
“I lived through the end of a civil war. Do you know what it was like for me? Quite normal. I went to work, I went out, I dated. This is what Americans don’t understand. They’re waiting to get personally punched in the face while ash falls from the sky.” https://t.co/EcYLldVhJX
Culture warring is verboten until after the election if you know what's good for you? And that goes for the Dem public too?.
"We must focus like a laser on health care because Judge Barrett’s record is so clear on this issue.”
