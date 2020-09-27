Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Ibram X Kendi writes about how one can become an anti-racist. Kendi admits that he often fails. Apparently, he sits at his desk and realizes that Trump is trying to push through a new SCOTUS candidate. Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist.
We are now watching cancel culture come after Kendi. The woman in question has 7 children with two adopted from Haiti. My first reaction was she is Catholic. I have Catholic cousins. Adoptions are common. Kendi is a scholar who specializes in anti-racism, so his response is not surprising. We will see if he maintains his academic position.
John McWhorter is racing to finish a book that argues "race" enters into the discussion far too often. I expect cancel culture will come after him once the book is released.
There is a tribal attack on Kendi. There will be a tribal attack on McWhorter
We are tribes.
The anti-Woke are the new Woke
https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/21/is-anti-woke-becoming-the-new-woke/
Tribes
Democrats on the Judiciary committee will have to focus on her legal theory and division.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:12pm
Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist.
That's not how I read the tweet. It seemed to me Kendi very explicitly said that white people adopted a black child for extremely racist reasons and were racist for doing it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:18pm
Kendi said some, not all.
https://www.thecollegefix.com/antiracism-professor-ibram-kendi-bashes-whites-who-adopt-black-children-as-colonizers/
Kendi may have had in mind the couple who drove a carload of adopted black kids off a cliff
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/17/us/family-drives-off-cliff-jennifer-sarah-hart.html
The question is if Kendi will get canceled.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 8:15pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2020/09/03/white-father-black-so...
http://www.regalmag.com/impact-white-father-figures-black-athletes-a-848...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:22am