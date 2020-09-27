    Cancel Culture Comes For Ibram X Kendi

    By rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:10pm |

    Ibram X Kendi writes about how one can become an anti-racist. Kendi admits that he often fails. Apparently, he sits at his desk and realizes that Trump is trying to push through a new SCOTUS candidate. Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist. 

    We are now watching cancel culture come after Kendi. The woman in question has 7 children with two adopted from Haiti. My first reaction was she is Catholic. I have Catholic cousins. Adoptions are common. Kendi is a scholar who specializes in anti-racism, so his response is not surprising. We will see if he maintains his academic position.

    John McWhorter is racing to finish a book that argues "race" enters into the discussion far too often. I expect cancel culture will come after him once the book is released. 

    There is a tribal attack on Kendi. There will be a tribal attack on McWhorter

    We are tribes.

    The anti-Woke are the new Woke

    https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/21/is-anti-woke-becoming-the-new-woke/

    Tribes

    Democrats on the Judiciary committee will have to focus on her legal theory and division.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:12pm

     Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist. 

    That's not how I read the tweet. It seemed to me Kendi very explicitly said that white people adopted a black child for extremely racist reasons and were racist for doing it.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:18pm

    Kendi said some, not all.

    Kendi’s tweet stated: “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”


    https://www.thecollegefix.com/antiracism-professor-ibram-kendi-bashes-whites-who-adopt-black-children-as-colonizers/

    Kendi may have had in mind the couple who drove a carload of adopted black kids off a cliff

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/17/us/family-drives-off-cliff-jennifer-sarah-hart.html

    The question is if Kendi will get canceled.

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 8:15pm

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2020/09/03/white-father-black-so...

    http://www.regalmag.com/impact-white-father-figures-black-athletes-a-848...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:48am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:16am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:22am

