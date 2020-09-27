Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This essay is not by Wallace-Wells, he is merely recommending reading it, as are many others.
“I lived through the end of a civil war. Do you know what it was like for me? Quite normal. I went to work, I went out, I dated. This is what Americans don’t understand. They’re waiting to get personally punched in the face while ash falls from the sky.” https://t.co/EcYLldVhJX— David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) September 27, 2020
It's the holiest day of the Jewish year and many, even the less observant, will therefore be "offline" for 24 hrs.
At sundown, members of the Jewish community begin to observe #YomKippur, the day of atonement.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 27, 2020
I wish all who celebrate a meaningful day and an easy fast. Gmar Chatima Tova.
Finally. The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
By Ross Buettner, Susanne Craig & Mike McIntire @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 27
The housing & climate crisis are real. Southern Oregon, already dealing w a shortage of more than 5,000 affordable housing units lost 2,700 homes in the recent wildfires - the vast majority of which were mobile homes housing low-income residents. We need change. https://t.co/vw95IYjGtD— Israel Bayer (@IsraelBayer) September 27, 2020
LA Times announces a new major project.
For a large portion of our past, the @latimes was an institution deeply rooted in white supremacy.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 27, 2020
It’s important, in this season of reconciliation and reflection, that we apologize for our past. https://t.co/w5n7JHiMoJ
Culture warring is verboten until after the election if you know what's good for you? And that goes for the Dem public too?.
"We must focus like a laser on health care because Judge Barrett’s record is so clear on this issue.”
Investigation by Quinto Elemento Labs finds alarming number of people buried in common graves
By David Agren in Mexico City for TheGuardian.com, Sept. 22
Mexico’s militarised crackdown on organised crime has left nearly 39,000 unidentified bodies in the country’s morgues, which are often unable to handle the volume of corpses brought in for autopsies.
Concerns frontline officers face increasing threats to welfare with ‘devastating consequences’
By Jaime Doward @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 26
More firearms are finding their way on to Britain’s streets with devastating consequences, the head of the body representing rank-and-file police officers has warned.
found retweeted by Andrew Yang:
"Powell, Kudlow and Cuban are all Republicans ... yet, right now ... they are all talking about wealth redistribution on a drastic scale. As I said back in June, maybe @AndrewYang wasn’t so crazy after all."- @MartinTillier https://t.co/AYtu3nzxHw— Income Movement (@income_movement) September 26, 2020
at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 27, 2020
Big differences in US between Democrats and Republicans on views of UN, WHO, and international cooperation https://t.co/512CNQQHgs pic.twitter.com/1iJSqX7HRl— Richard Wike (@RichardWike) September 21, 2020
I think Gawande's simply the best analyst of medical systems there is
Over the last 6 mos, 70,000 colleagues at @MassGenBrigham showed how we could work through the worst of the pandemic in MA without a single major outbreak. https://t.co/1apTzIw2tK— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) September 26, 2020
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
We will see how this is supposed to work
A New York Supreme Court judge on Thursday ordered a public judicial inquiry into the case of Eric Garner, the 43-year-old who died after being put in an apparent chokehold by a New York police officer in 2014.
Judge Joan Madden on Thursday ordered a "summary inquiry" into the case, including an alleged lack of immediate medical aid to Garner by officers; alleged lies in a police report; the unauthorized release of Garner's arrest record; and release of autopsy information by New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
Comments
While the above essay has a lot of "slap in your face" merits to it, I prefer this. He's a scientist, director of the Genetics Institute at the University of London, and has been tweeting a lot on Covid:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 4:47pm
I don't think the comparison is germane. Most of the deaths are from the virus the rest is just normal human aggression and at a lower level than it's been in the past. It's not a civil war and for all the difficulties we're facing if it's considered a collapse than America collapsed during the 1918 pandemic yet somehow survived with very little change afterwards.
eta: This was meant to reply to the main article linked, not this comment.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:01pm
Bringing up 1918 is apt and a very good point. Combined with WWI its impact is arguably many many multitudes greater on the world. Heck, stuff like there were few young men left alive and healthy! Basically a whole generation went poof...
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:04pm
We could/should have done better with the covid but we also could have just ignored it.Instead of 200 thousand 2 million or even 4 million might have died, 10 or 20 times as many, and America with it's 350 million people would have taken it in stride and moved on. And your comparison of the far worse world wide effects of the World Wars is apt.
eta: I knew the 1918 flu was far worse than what we're experiencing now but just to get the accurate numbers, in the US 675 thousand died from the 1918 flu and that's when the population was only 103 million. That's the equivalent of over 2 million dying with today's population
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:26pm