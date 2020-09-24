Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
found retweeted by Andrew Yang:
"Powell, Kudlow and Cuban are all Republicans ... yet, right now ... they are all talking about wealth redistribution on a drastic scale. As I said back in June, maybe @AndrewYang wasn’t so crazy after all."- @MartinTillier https://t.co/AYtu3nzxHw— Income Movement (@income_movement) September 26, 2020
https://t.co/kzuDRB4Xk4
at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 27, 2020
Big differences in US between Democrats and Republicans on views of UN, WHO, and international cooperation https://t.co/512CNQQHgs pic.twitter.com/1iJSqX7HRl— Richard Wike (@RichardWike) September 21, 2020
I think Gawande's simply the best analyst of medical systems there is
Over the last 6 mos, 70,000 colleagues at @MassGenBrigham showed how we could work through the worst of the pandemic in MA without a single major outbreak. https://t.co/1apTzIw2tK— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) September 26, 2020
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
We will see how this is supposed to work
A New York Supreme Court judge on Thursday ordered a public judicial inquiry into the case of Eric Garner, the 43-year-old who died after being put in an apparent chokehold by a New York police officer in 2014.
Judge Joan Madden on Thursday ordered a "summary inquiry" into the case, including an alleged lack of immediate medical aid to Garner by officers; alleged lies in a police report; the unauthorized release of Garner's arrest record; and release of autopsy information by New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
The autopsy report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of refusing to release Breonna Taylor's autopsy report, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office made the document publicly available Friday afternoon.
And now we know exactly how she died.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday just one of the six shots that struck Taylor was fatal, but he did not explain which it was or why it would have been mortal.
The autopsy report shows a bullet struck near Taylor's heart, tearing through her main pulmonary artery connecting her heart and lungs, and the lower lobe of her left lung.
“I think our pledge created confusion in the community and in our wards," the council president.— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 26, 2020
Councilors "have gotten used to these kinds of progressive purity tests," another member
"I'm embarrassed"
"They didn't engage Black and Brown people"https://t.co/mzCEy8tMiN
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death roils the media-sphere, Democrats still see a Trump defeat as contingent on COVID. “This has been an incredibly stable race,” one Biden campaign pollster says. “I still think a plurality of people believe this issue makes no difference in how they would vote.”
By Chris Smith @ VanityFair.com/TheHive, Sept. 22
“You’re in a Different Universe With Donald Trump”: Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality? https://t.co/PnHcKkA59n via @VanityFair— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2020
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?
We talked to people around the world about how they see America today. https://t.co/vOrO644W4v
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Iowa, Georgia, Texas, the new swing states, with the women doing the swinging:
Suggestion for protesting types to stop trying piss them off by treating them like racists because they look a certain "Karen" way and are treating themselves to a mimosa.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:55pm
Trump honesty rating down since 2016 by 5 (five) points? From 5 to zero?
5 minutes of his blather about "The Wall!" should have tipped off even the most feeble halfwit the guy is an con man of epic proportions.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:06am