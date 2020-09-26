Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The autopsy report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of refusing to release Breonna Taylor's autopsy report, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office made the document publicly available Friday afternoon.
And now we know exactly how she died.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday just one of the six shots that struck Taylor was fatal, but he did not explain which it was or why it would have been mortal.
The autopsy report shows a bullet struck near Taylor's heart, tearing through her main pulmonary artery connecting her heart and lungs, and the lower lobe of her left lung.
FBI's ballistics lab indicated Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove fired that fatal shot. A state ballistics test was inconclusive.
Other bullets struck her forearm, thigh, abdomen, foot and right heel.
No alcohol or drugs in her system
The murder was legal.
Comments
This week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the bombshell announcement that the cops who fatally shot Breonna Taylor would not be charged with killing her, calling their use of force in the March raid “justified to protect themselves.”
In that justification, he said that one witness corroborated the three officers’ insistence that they knocked and identified themselves at Taylor’s Louisville home while executing a search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation. It contradicted claims from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, and 11 other residents, who said they didn’t hear the cops announce themselves. Instead, Walker thought he was being burglarized and fired a warning shot that triggered a tragic chain of events.
But, according to documents and audio obtained by VICE News on Saturday, that sole witness initially told investigators days after the March 13 raid that he didn’t actually hear officers Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove announce themselves.
The witness—identified by VICE as Aarin Sarpee but by other outlets and public records as Aaron Julue Sarpee—was picking up his daughter from a unit above Taylor’s when the raid took place.
It wasn’t until he was interviewed a second time, about two months after the raid by a sergeant in LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, that Sarpee said he heard police say, “This is the cops.”
Sarpee’s flip-flop, the latest twist in a case that has made Taylor an icon in the Black Lives Matter movement, calls into question the strength of Cameron’s case and the grand jury report, which state officials are demanding be made public.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/sole-witness-who-heard-cops-announce-themselves-in-breonna-taylor-raid-changed-his-story-says-report?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:53pm