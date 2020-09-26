    For those still clueless, dense or myopic, a very nice chart! Go home. And Vote.

    By artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 6:20am |

    #BLACKLIVESMATTER & BLM GROUPS PLEASE STOP ALL PROTESTS UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION

    PROTESTS CAN RESUME AFTER THE ELECTION. NO MATTER WHO WINS WE WILL STILL DEMAND JUSTICE FOR EXTRA-JUDICIAL POLICE KILLINGS, POLICE REFORM, & RACIAL EQUALITY. LET'S BE STRATEGIC & SAFE AT HOME. 09 pic.twitter.com/zNEGrNJ9QD

    — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 26, 2020

    Comments

    Oh crap, you drew me in with the header, and it wasn't even about me. Click-bait.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:33am

    Is America suffering BLM fatigue? New report shows 44% disapprove of movement; only 39% approve, down from 54%

    A recent AP-NORC survey showed while 54 percent of Americans approved of the protests in June, the number dipped to 39 percent in September

    By Shubham Ghosh
    Updated On : 20:11 PST, Sep 25, 2020

    [....] According to the survey by Associated Press and University of Chicago's NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which was conducted between September 11 and 14 and covered 1,108 adults nationwide, the degree of support for the protests among Black Americans too have come down in three months. While it was 81 percent in June, it is 63 percent in September. Among the Whites, the support level has subsided from 53 percent to 34 percent [....]


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:32pm

    [copy of comment from news thread on HOW A PLEDGE TO DISMANTLE THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE COLLAPSED]

    from the beginning of the Sept. 8-13 Pew poll link--the more intense and longer the protests, seems the less people like the ideas, go figure:

    As racial justice protests have intensified following the shooting of Jacob Blake, public support for the Black Lives Matter movement has declined, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. A majority of U.S. adults (55%) now express at least some support for the movement, down from 67% in June amid nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. The share who say they strongly support the movement stands at 29%, down from 38% three months ago [....]

    It's going in the wrong direction, what a surprise. Oh look, could it be some of these things that naive radicals are so blinded by the fun of protesting as opposed to sitting in mom's basement during a pandemic that they can't see? But ordinary people can see just after watching a while, that a lot of this is counterproductive craziness:

    What is the purpose of the protests?

    Is it to change minds of "other than black" against support for the movement?

    If the idea is to keep protesting until only blacks still support the movement? Keep doing it then, looking like you eventually get there:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:37pm

    Trump himself is choosing to putting it all back on the radar for whypipple and black people--enquiring minds wondering how protesters will like them apples, including expressing sympathy for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmed Arbery. He'd like everyone to talk about it more, you see? He's not an ogre, he tries real hard to help the black community. And for some reason, the protesters don't seem to appreciate it. Because blue cities don't know how to help black people, they are run like Afghanistan

    Trump unveils 'Platinum Plan' for Black Americans

    By Maegan Vazquez, CNN @Updated 10:33 PM ET, Fri September 25, 2020

    President Donald Trump unveiled a plan aimed at winning over Black Americans on Friday, less than two months before Election Day, largely expanding upon the existing economic-related initiatives the President established in his first term.

    The proposals include prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations, making Juneteenth a federal holiday and efforts to bolster Black economic prosperity.

    During an Atlanta event announcing what was deemed the Black Economic Empowerment "Platinum Plan," Trump sought to draw contrasts between his plan for the African American community and Joe Biden's proposals, arguing that the former vice president "inflicted" damage on the Black community over the last 47 years he's spent working in Washington [....]


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:56pm

    Pssst: I think his campaign sees swing state votes here in this data from new studies

    PARTISAN, GENDER & GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES AMONG BLACK VOTERS HEADING INTO ELECTION DAY

    I'm talking black votes, young black voters that are not partisan.

    LIke in NEW swing states, like Georgia

    Not to mention, the "Platinum Plan" will help assuage some white suburban women's conscience when they decide to vote for him and not Joe Biden.

    But just keep protestin' and turn people off, help the Russians with the divisiveness thing, draw right wing militia trolls to blue cities to make them look even more incompetent at keeping order...etc.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:04pm

    All of this method worked great for Nixon after the horrible radical protests riots in Chicago at the 1968 convention where Dems couldn't even show they could keep order at their presidential convention much less run a country or get us out of a war. Landslide silent majority came out for Nixon even though polls showed many were turning against the war. Hubert was hapless. If Hubert couldn't make the radical left happy, who could? Perhaps the first hapless liberal blue mismanager...


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:11pm

    J.J. McNab retweeted, I haven't watched yet:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:06pm

    seems almost like everyone with a thoughtful mind is thinking on the same thing:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:10pm

    Latest Comments

    more