Detectives hope that a chilling picture of people in dark hoods and white masks leads them to those who set fire to a house this month, killing five members of a Senegalese family.
Comments
just checked google news and don't see any evidence that police have anything on this even though $40K reward and work on images. Horrible to be able to burn 5 people to death and get away with it. You don't need a gun, just a mask; hope it doesn't become a trend.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:08pm