Barr hid Russian IRA activity
More unredactions from Mueller report about IRA document that directly discussed undermining Clinton in the 2016 election; it notes that "all primaries are purchasable" pic.twitter.com/Ialtu64ZBP— Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) September 18, 2020
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death roils the media-sphere, Democrats still see a Trump defeat as contingent on COVID. “This has been an incredibly stable race,” one Biden campaign pollster says. “I still think a plurality of people believe this issue makes no difference in how they would vote.”
By Chris Smith @ VanityFair.com/TheHive, Sept. 22
“You’re in a Different Universe With Donald Trump”: Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality? https://t.co/PnHcKkA59n via @VanityFair— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2020
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?
We talked to people around the world about how they see America today. https://t.co/vOrO644W4v
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
This videos needs to be shared far & wide! #ListenToBernie
New from @ReallyAmerican1
pic.twitter.com/YBrVSfOM4i
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
Click to read the whole thread - deadly. The Reality Winner note was one surprise for me - she really did a service to us at great cost to herself - the powers that be were having a much easier time hiding things without her leak.
Yet the Clinton stuff and divisive targeted partisan social media attacks are exactly the suspected/known fuckery that Barr publicly grandstanded on to cheerlead the right/GOP in pretending nothing was found re: Russian attacks, that it was all a liberal fantasy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 12:34am
TikTok, you've been had
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:42pm
Haspel blocks CIA from WH
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:38am
If I were Eric's attorney I would suggest that he become just like his Saturday Night Live character and say he doesn't know nothing bout no real estate and nothing bout no taxes...
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:30am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 9:13am