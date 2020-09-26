    For those still clueless, dense or myopic, a very nice chart! Go home. And Vote.

    By artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 6:20am |

    #BLACKLIVESMATTER & BLM GROUPS PLEASE STOP ALL PROTESTS UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION

    PROTESTS CAN RESUME AFTER THE ELECTION. NO MATTER WHO WINS WE WILL STILL DEMAND JUSTICE FOR EXTRA-JUDICIAL POLICE KILLINGS, POLICE REFORM, & RACIAL EQUALITY. LET'S BE STRATEGIC & SAFE AT HOME. 09 pic.twitter.com/zNEGrNJ9QD

    — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 26, 2020

    Oh crap, you drew me in with the header, and it wasn't even about me. Click-bait.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:33am

