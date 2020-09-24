Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
By Dominick Mastroangelo @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg's fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
Where's Jamelle Bouie been? While 30 hrs. per week is a bit much, I don't find this as dystopian as working as a Walmart greeter on his feet all the time, or living in one-room senior "assisted living". or god forbid, a nursing home where they take everything you own. It's not like everyone didn't warn all along that "Social Security is not enough". I don't think many realize that they take a Medicare premium every month out of that check as well, until it happens. And that if you don't sign up for a lousy limited network Advantage Care plan, the Medicare supplemental to cover the 20% not covered costs a pretty penny per month and the Drug Plan is usually a lot of out-of-pocket, too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 12:27pm
Come to think on it, it's always been like this! There was no glorious time when seniors didn't need to get extra money! I My own grandma got the nickname "grandma ice cream" because she worked at an ice cream store part time as a retired widow in the supposedly heavenly late 1950's. And in the early 60's the huge family argument over all the "kids" chipping in for a new TV set for the other grandparents because they couldn't afford to replace their broken one. And an 80-something aunt working the Christmas rush every year in the 90's on a packing line so she could have extra cash for gifts... etc.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 12:42pm
lots worse stuff going on, like this for example:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:23am