Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 25, 2020
We talked to people around the world about how they see America today. https://t.co/vOrO644W4v
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
This videos needs to be shared far & wide! #ListenToBernie
New from @ReallyAmerican1
pic.twitter.com/YBrVSfOM4i
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
By Dominick Mastroangelo @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg's fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
