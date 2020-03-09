hard to say as you are supposed to be an expert, but this sounds naive to me. I think the anarchist professional types know this, they are agitating nighttime violence in Dem cities on purpose so Trump will win, in order to hasten the revolution as it were (or whatever similar glorious fight they envision):

WARNING: Trump is inciting your protests as a pretext to nationalizing the State Guard units & attack cities. TRUMP WANTS YOU TO BE VIOLENT. He NEEDS the video of violent responses. Use #PassiveResistance of Dr King & Gandhi. Sit down. Lock arms. Don’t move. Don’t fight. https://t.co/r09uQwuqWF — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 30, 2020

These aren't the locals, some who might act out violently, just once out of mob anger. These are regulars, purposely inciting. I see Mayor Bowser and her police chief just talked about "outside agitators" on Monday. Read similar from Denver, Kenosha, Richmond,etc. There's groups of them traveling to wherever they can cause trouble, they form something similar to a flash mob via text, they convert a few kids permanently with their passion and romance of it all who join the club and travel to protests or keep the faith on home turf. Send in fed goons like Trump did to Portland, they especially love that, the imagined fascists become real, the fight they dream of is hastened.

It's the cops who overreact who need some nonviolent training, all they'd have to do is make these kids look more violent than them and they'd win the support. I.E., coppers: really stupid to feed the trolls by hand-to-hand fighting and cracking bones.

Actually now that I think on it, anyplace where there's been police calling a riot or challenging breaking curfew or the like, it seems really rare to see anyone go limp and accept being arrested. Haven't seen much of it at all. Those at the front lines now, especially after dark, aren't interested in practicing nonviolent theory much at all, they are going for incitement.

Edit to add: the only nightime anti-Trump protest I've seen go a little violent was the D.C. harassment of people leaving the RNC convention at the White House, including Rand Paul. Those were an angry mob, angry about support of Trump.Little if nothing to do with BLM memes. Very different from what's going on in most cities at night, which is agitation against the police forces under local Democratic governments.