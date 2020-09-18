Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Barr hid Russian IRA activity
More unredactions from Mueller report about IRA document that directly discussed undermining Clinton in the 2016 election; it notes that "all primaries are purchasable" pic.twitter.com/Ialtu64ZBP— Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) September 18, 2020
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
This videos needs to be shared far & wide! #ListenToBernie
New from @ReallyAmerican1
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
By Dominick Mastroangelo @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg's fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
There’s a reason Dems leaders aren’t leaning into possibility of adding judges to SCOTUS: they might not have votes to do it.
A growing number of D candidates in competitive Senate races say they are unlikely to support expanding the court
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
“People will hate-read things, but they won’t hate-pay things.” https://t.co/OXlfWUzAgB— Ben Smith (@benyt) September 23, 2020
Click to read the whole thread - deadly. The Reality Winner note was one surprise for me - she really did a service to us at great cost to herself - the powers that be were having a much easier time hiding things without her leak.
Yet the Clinton stuff and divisive targeted partisan social media attacks are exactly the suspected/known fuckery that Barr publicly grandstanded on to cheerlead the right/GOP in pretending nothing was found re: Russian attacks, that it was all a liberal fantasy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 12:34am
TikTok, you've been had
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:42pm
Haspel blocks CIA from WH
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:38am
If I were Eric's attorney I would suggest that he become just like his Saturday Night Live character and say he doesn't know nothing bout no real estate and nothing bout no taxes...
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:30am