LA Sheriff issued a challenge to LeBron James

As we previously reported at The Root, Villanueva went on a local radio show and pressed LeBron to double the reward money being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for shooting two LA county deputies on September 12. He called out LeBron specifically because of LeBron’s penchant for calling out racial inequity and police misconduct .

So last week, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took a break from attempting to reinstate former deputies accused of domestic violence in order to issue a challenge to King James, the three-time NBA champion wasn’t going for it.

LeBron responded

“I’ve never in my 35 years ever condoned violence. Never have. But I also know what’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong,” James told reporters. “I grew up in the inner city in a Black community in what we call the hood or the ghetto. [...] I’ve seen a lot of accounts firsthand of a lot of Black people being racially profiled because of our color. And I’ve seen it throughout my whole life.

“And I’m not saying that all cops are bad [...] But when you see the videos that’s going on and you can see all over the—not only my hometown but all over America—you continue to see the acts of violence toward my kind, I can’t do nothing but to speak about it and see the common denominator.

“But not one time have I ever said, ‘Let’s act violent toward cops.’ I just said that what’s going on in our community is not OK, and we fear for that, and we fear for our lives. It’s something that we go on every single day as a Black man and a Black woman and a Black kid, a Black girl. We fear. We fear that moment when we’re pulled over.”