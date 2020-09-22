Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!

VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6 — Dr. Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) September 22, 2020