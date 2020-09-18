Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Barr hid Russian IRA activity
More unredactions from Mueller report about IRA document that directly discussed undermining Clinton in the 2016 election; it notes that "all primaries are purchasable" pic.twitter.com/Ialtu64ZBP— Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) September 18, 2020
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
By Dominick Mastroangelo @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg's fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
There’s a reason Dems leaders aren’t leaning into possibility of adding judges to SCOTUS: they might not have votes to do it.
A growing number of D candidates in competitive Senate races say they are unlikely to support expanding the court
w @JamesArkin https://t.co/zfm2O5Wmum
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
“People will hate-read things, but they won’t hate-pay things.” https://t.co/OXlfWUzAgB— Ben Smith (@benyt) September 23, 2020
Dr. Birx has told people around her that she is "distressed" with the direction of the task force, describing the situation as nightmarish and adding she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position via @acosta https://t.co/FeWc1c3XDv— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 23, 2020
A grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on Wednesday for wanton endangerment during a botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March. No charges were announced against the other two officers who fired shots, and no one was charged for causing her death.
The three-count indictment concerns Brett Hankison, a detective at the time, who fired into the sliding glass patio door and window of Ms. Taylor’s apartment building, both of which were covered with blinds, in violation of a department policy that requires officers to have a line of sight.
He is the only one of the three officers who was dismissed from the force, with a termination letter stating that he showed “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival.
LA Sheriff issued a challenge to LeBron James
So last week, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took a break from attempting to reinstate former deputies accused of domestic violence in order to issue a challenge to King James, the three-time NBA champion wasn’t going for it.
The protests are moving into white residential neighborhoods, where activists demand that people choose a side.
Struggle sessions come to the suburbs; NYT: Some Protests Against Police Brutality Take a More Confrontational Approach https://t.co/L7L4vAcbAe— Jefferson Flanders (@JeffersFlanders) September 22, 2020
The family of David "Ya Ya" McAtee — a 53-year-old Black man shot and killed by a National Guard soldier while he stood in the doorway of his barbeque stand in Louisville, Ky. — is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. https://t.co/M6NMgbbKSH— NPR (@NPR) September 22, 2020
House passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Senate https://t.co/z4UgTcLRKG— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
The pandemic led to nation-wide school closures in more than 190 countries in April. With learning moving online, this has accelerated the growth of education technology. CNBC’s @_karengilchrist speaks to entrepreneurs in the multibillion-dollar learning experiment. (via @CNBCi) pic.twitter.com/i1UvJAMVWt
Many thought airfares would spike in the age of coronavirus. That's not happening yet https://t.co/pHWQprrg1h— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
Click to read the whole thread - deadly. The Reality Winner note was one surprise for me - she really did a service to us at great cost to herself - the powers that be were having a much easier time hiding things without her leak.
Yet the Clinton stuff and divisive targeted partisan social media attacks are exactly the suspected/known fuckery that Barr publicly grandstanded on to cheerlead the right/GOP in pretending nothing was found re: Russian attacks, that it was all a liberal fantasy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 12:34am
TikTok, you've been had
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:42pm
Haspel blocks CIA from WH
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:38am
If I were Eric's attorney I would suggest that he become just like his Saturday Night Live character and say he doesn't know nothing bout no real estate and nothing bout no taxes...
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:00pm