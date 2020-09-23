Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
Trump today: “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House event on social media, adopting an argument for quick action made by his ally, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas. “And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” instead of the eight seats currently filled. "This scam that the Democrats are pulling — it’s a scam — the scam will be before the United States Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump said.
by NCD on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:41pm
seems to me this is correct
partly because he hasn't the smarts or discipline to follow any program set up by others who might be able to effect this more shadily. He's more likely to make outrageous over the top "I am now the king, I reign forever" type statements, which would backfire.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:57pm
this perspective fits with that one:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 8:03pm
Just now trending on Twitter in the U.S. #TrumpCoupPlot
So basically if you want to be an expert or influencer on this conspiracy, you're almost too late, get in there now.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:13pm
Nate Silver perspective vs. Rick Hasen perspective on story:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:41pm
Charles Pierce, an old, very respected political hand, says:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 8:24pm
Yes, the guy means it.
What is different this time is that the nets under the tight rope have been removed. The safety thing Trump was hired to annihilate is gone.
That there are people who think some kind of normal gets from where we left and where we are going is odd and mysterious but is, nonetheless, a commonly held belief.
The Right hypes all sorts of terror to guard against but they are the complacent ones. Standard programing will resume after the public announcement.
by moat on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 8:47pm
just a good comment:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 8:53pm
aw MITT MITT MITT THE MITTSTER gallops in, GONNA SAVE THE DAY for WESTERN DEMOCRACY, willing to take Drumpf tweetstorm, will bounce off his chest like bullets off Superman:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 9:07pm
p.s. a reminder: he is not only a U.S. Senator, but also ran for president and lost.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 9:15pm
I am glad to hear him say this.
It would be more fun if Mitt wasn't cashing in on Ginsburg's death like the rest of the GOP.
by moat on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 9:46pm