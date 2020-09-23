Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
Trump today: “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House event on social media, adopting an argument for quick action made by his ally, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas. “And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” instead of the eight seats currently filled. "This scam that the Democrats are pulling — it’s a scam — the scam will be before the United States Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump said.
by NCD on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:41pm
seems to me this is correct
partly because he hasn't the smarts or discipline to follow any program set up by others who might be able to effect this more shadily. He's more likely to make outrageous over the top "I am now the king, I reign forever" type statements, which would backfire.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:57pm
Just now trending on Twitter in the U.S. #TrumpCoupPlot
So basically if you want to be an expert or influencer on this conspiracy, you're almost too late, get in there now.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:13pm