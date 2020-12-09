Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
This is masterful. In Belarus, the non violent female protestors pulled the masks off of the secret policemen. The police may be able to commit atrocities but there will be no anonymity https://t.co/gxtqwfH9Ij— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) September 12, 2020
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival.
LA Sheriff issued a challenge to LeBron James
So last week, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took a break from attempting to reinstate former deputies accused of domestic violence in order to issue a challenge to King James, the three-time NBA champion wasn’t going for it.
The protests are moving into white residential neighborhoods, where activists demand that people choose a side.
Struggle sessions come to the suburbs; NYT: Some Protests Against Police Brutality Take a More Confrontational Approach https://t.co/L7L4vAcbAe— Jefferson Flanders (@JeffersFlanders) September 22, 2020
The family of David "Ya Ya" McAtee — a 53-year-old Black man shot and killed by a National Guard soldier while he stood in the doorway of his barbeque stand in Louisville, Ky. — is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. https://t.co/M6NMgbbKSH— NPR (@NPR) September 22, 2020
House passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Senate https://t.co/z4UgTcLRKG— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
The pandemic led to nation-wide school closures in more than 190 countries in April. With learning moving online, this has accelerated the growth of education technology. CNBC’s @_karengilchrist speaks to entrepreneurs in the multibillion-dollar learning experiment. (via @CNBCi) pic.twitter.com/i1UvJAMVWt
Many thought airfares would spike in the age of coronavirus. That's not happening yet https://t.co/pHWQprrg1h— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
Industry experts point to an unusually high loan delinquency rate among hotel borrowers as a sign that more closures are likely to follow.https://t.co/wkg6FxTHxc— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 20, 2020
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
Domestic workers have been hit particularly hard by COVID, often living in fear of when their next paycheck will come & do not qualify for any government relief if they are undocumented. We must ensure our domestic workers have job protections and relief. https://t.co/1KcY6LUSQL— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 22, 2020
The real toll of Covid-19 is even higher than 200,000. Between mid-March and late August, 259,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/63CA1cd7bt— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) September 22, 2020
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring https://t.co/v77KoiB3R9— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 22, 2020
Senator Proxmire rolls over in grave
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon to “fight, prepare for and respond to COVID” was repurposed as a bailout for defense contractors. The pandemic money was spent on dress uniforms, engine parts, body armor, and drone tech. W/ @yjtorbati https://t.co/NiEbMf6aik— Aaron Gregg (@Post_AG) September 22, 2020
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Comments
it reminds me of Eastern European folk tales for some reason, especially the way they walk away like henpecked losers at the end. There is this archetype where the women are always the more powerful in the village and do all the actual work of keeping things going and the guys are all like poseurs playacting...when push comes to shove they reveal it's all strings and mirrors and the women are handling surviving day to day. it's in both Christian and Jewish tales
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:12pm
Belarus rejects Putin
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/13/belarus-100000-join-rally-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:36pm
Putin offers lame "loan"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/14/alexander-lukashenko-vladi...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:57pm
two inspired people:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:06pm
Click for extended interesting historical view
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:45pm
Lukashenko elopes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:37am