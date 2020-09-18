Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Barr hid Russian IRA activity
More unredactions from Mueller report about IRA document that directly discussed undermining Clinton in the 2016 election; it notes that "all primaries are purchasable" pic.twitter.com/Ialtu64ZBP— Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) September 18, 2020
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival.
LA Sheriff issued a challenge to LeBron James
So last week, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took a break from attempting to reinstate former deputies accused of domestic violence in order to issue a challenge to King James, the three-time NBA champion wasn’t going for it.
The protests are moving into white residential neighborhoods, where activists demand that people choose a side.
Struggle sessions come to the suburbs; NYT: Some Protests Against Police Brutality Take a More Confrontational Approach https://t.co/L7L4vAcbAe— Jefferson Flanders (@JeffersFlanders) September 22, 2020
The family of David "Ya Ya" McAtee — a 53-year-old Black man shot and killed by a National Guard soldier while he stood in the doorway of his barbeque stand in Louisville, Ky. — is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. https://t.co/M6NMgbbKSH— NPR (@NPR) September 22, 2020
House passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Senate https://t.co/z4UgTcLRKG— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
The pandemic led to nation-wide school closures in more than 190 countries in April. With learning moving online, this has accelerated the growth of education technology. CNBC’s @_karengilchrist speaks to entrepreneurs in the multibillion-dollar learning experiment. (via @CNBCi) pic.twitter.com/i1UvJAMVWt
Many thought airfares would spike in the age of coronavirus. That's not happening yet https://t.co/pHWQprrg1h— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
Industry experts point to an unusually high loan delinquency rate among hotel borrowers as a sign that more closures are likely to follow.https://t.co/wkg6FxTHxc— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 20, 2020
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
Domestic workers have been hit particularly hard by COVID, often living in fear of when their next paycheck will come & do not qualify for any government relief if they are undocumented. We must ensure our domestic workers have job protections and relief. https://t.co/1KcY6LUSQL— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 22, 2020
The real toll of Covid-19 is even higher than 200,000. Between mid-March and late August, 259,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/63CA1cd7bt— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) September 22, 2020
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring https://t.co/v77KoiB3R9— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 22, 2020
Senator Proxmire rolls over in grave
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon to “fight, prepare for and respond to COVID” was repurposed as a bailout for defense contractors. The pandemic money was spent on dress uniforms, engine parts, body armor, and drone tech. W/ @yjtorbati https://t.co/NiEbMf6aik— Aaron Gregg (@Post_AG) September 22, 2020
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Click to read the whole thread - deadly. The Reality Winner note was one surprise for me - she really did a service to us at great cost to herself - the powers that be were having a much easier time hiding things without her leak.
Yet the Clinton stuff and divisive targeted partisan social media attacks are exactly the suspected/known fuckery that Barr publicly grandstanded on to cheerlead the right/GOP in pretending nothing was found re: Russian attacks, that it was all a liberal fantasy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 12:34am
TikTok, you've been had
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:42pm
Haspel blocks CIA from WH
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 10:38am