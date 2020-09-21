Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NOT The Onion!
DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020
The protests are moving into white residential neighborhoods, where activists demand that people choose a side.
Struggle sessions come to the suburbs; NYT: Some Protests Against Police Brutality Take a More Confrontational Approach https://t.co/L7L4vAcbAe— Jefferson Flanders (@JeffersFlanders) September 22, 2020
The family of David "Ya Ya" McAtee — a 53-year-old Black man shot and killed by a National Guard soldier while he stood in the doorway of his barbeque stand in Louisville, Ky. — is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. https://t.co/M6NMgbbKSH— NPR (@NPR) September 22, 2020
House passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Senate https://t.co/z4UgTcLRKG— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
The pandemic led to nation-wide school closures in more than 190 countries in April. With learning moving online, this has accelerated the growth of education technology. CNBC’s @_karengilchrist speaks to entrepreneurs in the multibillion-dollar learning experiment. (via @CNBCi) pic.twitter.com/i1UvJAMVWt
Many thought airfares would spike in the age of coronavirus. That's not happening yet https://t.co/pHWQprrg1h— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
Industry experts point to an unusually high loan delinquency rate among hotel borrowers as a sign that more closures are likely to follow.https://t.co/wkg6FxTHxc— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 20, 2020
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
Domestic workers have been hit particularly hard by COVID, often living in fear of when their next paycheck will come & do not qualify for any government relief if they are undocumented. We must ensure our domestic workers have job protections and relief. https://t.co/1KcY6LUSQL— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 22, 2020
The real toll of Covid-19 is even higher than 200,000. Between mid-March and late August, 259,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/63CA1cd7bt— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) September 22, 2020
with video as well as full text reporting
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring https://t.co/v77KoiB3R9— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 22, 2020
Senator Proxmire rolls over in grave
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon to “fight, prepare for and respond to COVID” was repurposed as a bailout for defense contractors. The pandemic money was spent on dress uniforms, engine parts, body armor, and drone tech. W/ @yjtorbati https://t.co/NiEbMf6aik— Aaron Gregg (@Post_AG) September 22, 2020
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
Comments
NY Post's take on it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:26pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:53pm
Totaler Kultur Krieg! Culture war now takes out whole cities - "we will bury you".
Supreme Court now the Culture War Command Center for enforcement of the Führer's edicts:
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:44pm
The metaphorical potential is endless!
I.E., is Muriel Bowser our Vichy?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:52pm
Looks like Kelly Loeffler's campaign is going for the gold in Kultur Krieg advertising:
(Boggles my mind that someone is advising that'll work with a statewide majority, but that's another thing.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:28pm
Isn't Kelly the one who made millions on Wall Street, literally the next day, after she got the secret Senate Intelligence briefing on COVID?
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:35pm
I would like to speak for all citizens of Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island if I may. THE DONALD has now proved himself A TRAITOR from which he came. We will not take being thrown in with two idiot snowflake cities and Brooklyn lightly! He knows we all despise Mr. and Mrs. De Blasio. This attempt at communal punishment for Brooklyn's sins may result in retaliatory action against Trump properties by Mafia entities and others.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:07pm
Oh look, Ron De Santis seems to have gotten advance notice of the new D.O.J.-led campaign meme:
What a surprise NOT.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:33pm
How about no jail if the demonstrator volunteers to get the Trump vaccine the first week of October? And injection (fake) COVID (actually saline) 2 weeks later, to prove it worked?
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:40pm
you are way ahead of me!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:47pm
Important reminder: Florida is a problem for Biden that Biden is currently working on (To the point where Bloomberg is furnishing a ton of $$$$$$$ to help.)
Winning over Hispanics there are a particular problem for him, I just read lately. All of this happening might have a lot to do with that. Especially in light of new knowledge about demographics what these guys just said the other day.
I am not kidding. Florida is "yuge" as to the presidential race. An obscene amount of money is going to be spent on it and all kinds of new dirty tricks we haven't seen before may be played.
Believe your lying eyes, it simply can't be a coincidence that De Santis came up with this shit which totally coordinates with the D.O.J. crap on the same day.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:46pm
and hello, oceankat! Bill and Ron may have also tailored this whole program with your parents in Florida in mind! I didn't forget what you said about them being frightened by rioting, stuck in my mind.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 2:50pm
I do tend to use my mother as a kind of bellweather for a segment of the senior population. What she chooses to talk about in our conversations every two weeks. The rioting and looting isn't an issue for her anymore. It's moved away from St Petersberg and Tampa and Kenosha and Portland are just too far away to concern her. So I don't think this legislation will have much effect. It's all about the covid now. She's following every detail. She brings it up a lot and most surprising, she knows as much about it as I do. I read a lot more than she does so usually, agree or disagree, I have more information. But not about covid.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:20pm
I hope she's a bellwether again. At least for Florida!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:13pm
Mine used to be a Belle, but now she's queen of the roller derby
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:41pm
Republicans developing the COVID herd mentality, just watch! Can't be stopped!
by NCD on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:03pm
He thinks he's talking about Johnny Depp's ex-. Always looking for his next rape victim, one step ahead of the crowd, one step ahead of the law.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:43pm
This libertarian/alt. right anti-woke Brit guy could be falling for a video that's not current, but still, point well made that this would be how one feeds the Trump/Barr troll:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:31pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 1:34am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:03am
Statistics, damn statistics, postmodernists don't trust them:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 1:52am
MESSIAH COMPLEX.
by NCD on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 11:19am
Who or what is he trying to save tho except his own sorry ass?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:56am