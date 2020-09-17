Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The story of Nigel Richards, the man from New Zealand who memorized every French word in the French scrabble dictionary and won the French Scrabble Championship without speaking any French https://t.co/lP9YbrlZIt pic.twitter.com/z2BqACLZ4u— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 5, 2020
The protests are moving into white residential neighborhoods, where activists demand that people choose a side.
Struggle sessions come to the suburbs; NYT: Some Protests Against Police Brutality Take a More Confrontational Approach https://t.co/L7L4vAcbAe— Jefferson Flanders (@JeffersFlanders) September 22, 2020
The family of David "Ya Ya" McAtee — a 53-year-old Black man shot and killed by a National Guard soldier while he stood in the doorway of his barbeque stand in Louisville, Ky. — is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. https://t.co/M6NMgbbKSH— NPR (@NPR) September 22, 2020
House passes spending bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Senate https://t.co/z4UgTcLRKG— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
The pandemic led to nation-wide school closures in more than 190 countries in April. With learning moving online, this has accelerated the growth of education technology. CNBC’s @_karengilchrist speaks to entrepreneurs in the multibillion-dollar learning experiment. (via @CNBCi) pic.twitter.com/i1UvJAMVWt
Many thought airfares would spike in the age of coronavirus. That's not happening yet https://t.co/pHWQprrg1h— CNBC (@CNBC) September 23, 2020
Industry experts point to an unusually high loan delinquency rate among hotel borrowers as a sign that more closures are likely to follow.https://t.co/wkg6FxTHxc— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 20, 2020
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
Domestic workers have been hit particularly hard by COVID, often living in fear of when their next paycheck will come & do not qualify for any government relief if they are undocumented. We must ensure our domestic workers have job protections and relief. https://t.co/1KcY6LUSQL— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 22, 2020
The real toll of Covid-19 is even higher than 200,000. Between mid-March and late August, 259,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/63CA1cd7bt— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) September 22, 2020
with video as well as full text reporting
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring https://t.co/v77KoiB3R9— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 22, 2020
Senator Proxmire rolls over in grave
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon to “fight, prepare for and respond to COVID” was repurposed as a bailout for defense contractors. The pandemic money was spent on dress uniforms, engine parts, body armor, and drone tech. W/ @yjtorbati https://t.co/NiEbMf6aik— Aaron Gregg (@Post_AG) September 22, 2020
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
"celebrating" femicide
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am
Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am
Mindless mush of Conservatism
https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm
the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm
read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm
30 months federal sentence for the over 40 threatening letters and emails to head of her record label
Incels need to keep their thought crimes to themselves?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:59pm
Technically if they're thought crimes they *are* kept to one's self.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:07pm
A long time gone
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x30w3vn
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:03pm
heh
Makes me wonder why he took the job! Must have a rep going in the wrong direction. Excuse sounds bogus to me, he didn't vote because he was open to being hired by anyone.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:12pm
Kim Klacik's a pistol, that's for sure, knows how to play culture wars cards up, down and backwards:
Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview
By Joe Concha - 09/18/20 02:09 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:20pm
Trending on Twitter: "Get Mitch or Die Trying" It's a special ActBlue fund to aid 10 Senate candidate campaigns in order to flip the Senate
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:05pm
no luck impeaching in Peru either:
dirty little secret: I don't know enough to opine whether that's good or bad
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:29am
Covid is apparently making the rounds of the Canadian leadership:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:32am
Mr. Feeney gives it all away
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/sep/19/billionaire-chuck-feene...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 5:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:04am
suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":
game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From
How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm
Ratings! Everyone in teevee needs them. Trump stories furnish them:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:15pm
All ur privacy belong 2 us
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:22pm
Vegas shooter: missed clues
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:27pm
Ocasio-Cortez publicly disagrees with Feinstein about the filibuster:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 8:53pm
This struck me immediately as an absolutely fabulous choice. As even though Mayor Pete is an out gay liberal and Pence is nearly the opposite on the sociopolitical spectrum, they have very similar personalities and speaking styles! (Even physique.) And Pete would of course know Pence's arguments up down and backwards:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 1:02am
Come on, we know Pence is closeted & Mother's just a beard.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:36am