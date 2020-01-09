Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Part I is here (6/13-7/16), Part II is here (7/18-8/23)
Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:
What will future generations say of our decisions today?— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020
President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.
As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie
Scoop: Meadows puts agencies on notice about staff shake-up https://t.co/wGzAqocfcZ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 22, 2020
Domestic workers have been hit particularly hard by COVID, often living in fear of when their next paycheck will come & do not qualify for any government relief if they are undocumented. We must ensure our domestic workers have job protections and relief. https://t.co/1KcY6LUSQL— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 22, 2020
The real toll of Covid-19 is even higher than 200,000. Between mid-March and late August, 259,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD @DeniseDSLu @jshkatz pic.twitter.com/63CA1cd7bt— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) September 22, 2020
with video as well as full text reporting
AG William Barr in Milwaukee announces takedown of major drug trafficking ring https://t.co/v77KoiB3R9— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 22, 2020
Senator Proxmire rolls over in grave
A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon to “fight, prepare for and respond to COVID” was repurposed as a bailout for defense contractors. The pandemic money was spent on dress uniforms, engine parts, body armor, and drone tech. W/ @yjtorbati https://t.co/NiEbMf6aik
A Louisville cop defends his actions in the Breonna Taylor homicide
A Louisville police officer wounded during the Breonna Taylor fatal shooting emailed more than 1,000 of his colleagues Tuesday, criticizing Mayor Greg Fischer and others while defending his actions that March night.
In the six-paragraph email, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly apologized to his fellow officers and their families and blamed the mayor as well as Public Safety Chief Amy Hess and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad for failing “all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
NOT The Onion!
DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020
As postal workers are shot in chicago, the union is warning it may have to halt delivery to keep its workers safe https://t.co/6A93aW7LDl— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2020
Why a Never Trumper Changed Her Mind via @IChotiner https://t.co/4WOoIIwT7m— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2020
Just what we needed in a pandemic. The @HHSgov is at war with the @US_FDA and, for all intents and purposes, has taken over. @SecAzar is at @realDonaldTrump's command. Watch out, folks. https://t.co/jBqmMz646S @BySheilaKaplan pic.twitter.com/nR05DorIIh
By Catherine Garcia @ TheWeek.com, Sept. 20, 9:42 pm
The Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to threaten the historical Mt. Wilson Observatory in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Oh look here's somebody other than pseudonymous arta on dagblog saying the same thing
Fixating on the open Supreme Court seat will provoke a culture war.
“Polarization is a well-known authoritarian tactic.” @anneapplebaum is always worth reading, this especially: https://t.co/5aatNcqBMc
George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"
Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm
Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm
Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am
of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm
I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm
lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm
I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm
and they just threw up this one for good measure
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm
They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm
Excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:51am
Lincoln Project targeting southern swings:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:06pm
Jennifer Rubin is interestingly riffing on related in her Aug. 30 op-ed, including the long out-of-dat troglodyte reliance of the GOP on all things "southern strategy" and Trump's reliance on what is called "accelerationism" in the playbook of white supremacists, in "It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence"
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:49pm
I especially enjoy following Lincoln Project because I often learn something from their comments about political messaging and the kind of advice political operatives might give candidates, like, for instance handling hecklers, like here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:45pm
Lincoln Project has done one on the Walter Reed thing (reviving the #TrumpIsNotWell hashtag to go with it.):
A little detail of interest: note how they criticize the White House media in this one for not playing up his apparent infirmities. I bet this one is specially targeted to right wingers, like Fox fans.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:55am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:03am
There is also more viral news on Lindsey Graham--that he now has no home and is considered a traitor to all, both Trumpies and Never Trumpers
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:09am
Yard sign:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:52pm
Lincoln Project collecting sound bites from tonight's "Town Hall", I see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:55pm
And Sykes is tending to late onset epiphanies:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:58pm
He's like a literal mass serial killer, be afraid, be very afraid:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 7:56pm