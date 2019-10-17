Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
(Part 1 is here.)
Made in America: How four iconic dishes with roots in other lands tell a story of immigration and transformation
by Tim Carmen & Shelly Tan @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 11
Spaghetti and meatballs, chile con queso, gumbo and the California roll have become American icons. Their journey to that point is one of immigration and transformation.
As postal workers are shot in chicago, the union is warning it may have to halt delivery to keep its workers safe https://t.co/6A93aW7LDl— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2020
Why a Never Trumper Changed Her Mind via @IChotiner https://t.co/4WOoIIwT7m— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2020
Just what we needed in a pandemic. The @HHSgov is at war with the @US_FDA and, for all intents and purposes, has taken over. @SecAzar is at @realDonaldTrump's command. Watch out, folks. https://t.co/jBqmMz646S @BySheilaKaplan pic.twitter.com/nR05DorIIh
By Catherine Garcia @ TheWeek.com, Sept. 20, 9:42 pm
The Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to threaten the historical Mt. Wilson Observatory in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Oh look here's somebody other than pseudonymous arta on dagblog saying the same thing
Fixating on the open Supreme Court seat will provoke a culture war.
“Polarization is a well-known authoritarian tactic.” @anneapplebaum is always worth reading, this especially: https://t.co/5aatNcqBMc
WASHINGTON — A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday.
Additional information about the person was not immediately available. The suspect was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents, a federal law enforcement official said.
KENOSHA, Wis. — Eleven days before a White police officer ignited protests here by shooting a Black man seven times in the back, Porsche Bennett heard a commotion outside her house. In a neighboring backyard, she saw police taking a Black man to the ground. Out of instinct, Bennett said, she pulled out her phone.
The video she streamed to Facebook that night shows a Kenosha officer punching the handcuffed man twice in the ribs. Ordered to disperse while filming from about 15 feet away, Bennett yells: “We’re not moving until we know he’s safe!” An officer replies: “Do you want to get shot?”
Leaked documents involving about $2tn of transactions have revealed how some of the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.They also show how Russian oligarchs have used banks to avoid sanctions that were supposed to stop them getting their money into the West. It's the latest in a string of leaks over the past five years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering and financial crime [....]
Why is this leak different?
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.
County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.
Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
Link has text as well as video.
This convo seemed like a fruitful exchange. https://t.co/6v976MBgYs— Chloé S. Valdary (@cvaldary) September 20, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:05pm
They've wiped Gen X off the map - kinda like Queen Elizabeth hanging around too long and Charles never getting to become king. The 3 main Dem candidates are *early* Boomers along with the fuckwad GOP president. I thought it okay tharlt people don't have to retire at 65, but that didn't mean I wanted them *running* everything. "Eat the rich" => "Eat the old" - a shame really, but it's their own fault. And the damn spineless aimless millennials - "there's an app/platform for that" - oh really?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 9:43pm
As a white guy with the gene to digest lactose I only eat race appropriate foods, milk and cheese products.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:15pm
Okay you made me laugh
But then the cynical me thought that saying that is probably just a practiced ruse you use to pick up leftie cisgender womyn on the internet
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:17am
In a way, yes. I tend to make a lot of jokes. Many of them weird that a lot of people don't get. But most of the women I've been with told me one reason they were with me was I made them laugh.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:56am
And Brussels Sprouts aren't from Brussels. In fact one of our strangest culinary stories is a huge case of plant appropriation - a wild Col. Mustard whodunnit:
Knockoffs also include collard greens and gai lan (Chinese broccoli).
More detail for the curious:
https://www.vox.com/xpress/2014/8/6/5974989/kale-cauliflower-cabbage-bro...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:48am
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 7:42pm
This artist/collector is pro-appropriation:
from
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:21pm
Actually I went in skeptical, but when I heard the 2 songs together, the copying seems pretty obvious. No doubt Pharell thought the different vocal scheme would give him a pass, but it's a bit like a Weird Al level takeoff - if you know the original, you know what's working off. And this isn't an obscure work.
https://youtu.be/ziz9HW2ZmmY
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 12:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 4:43am
She's talking about this:
which I copied from here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:20pm
roxane gay
@rgay
·
Jun 8
I am not sure what’s funnier, those ridiculous politicians wearing kente cloth or Cory Booker smartly opting out of that absurd performance
https://twitter.com/rgay/status/1270011463097147393
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:44pm
Hey yoozall having a conniption - this Is just some congressfolk trying to show a symbol o African pride for the neck rather than a knee across the jugular. Kinda goes along with #TakeAKnee, but has nuttin to do with flags And the troops, dig?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:09pm
I was just imagining that most congresspersons probably get their "kente cloth" when they have need of a piece, at a little African import shop in DC, a shop which actually gets most of their stuff from a Nigerian huckster who has it made in Bangladesh....but that's just me imagining...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:16pm
From Uighur slave cotton no doubt
https://english.alaraby.co.uk/english/indepth/2020/4/30/uk-cotton-import...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 12:26am
not unlikely. Plus nowadays that little import shop in DC would be closed,never to reopen, going out of business, so you order direct from Alibaba and the Nigerian huckster has to find another way to make a living.
All roads lead to China for the foreseeable future cause both workers and slaves they are used to wearing masks and following social distancing?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:02am
Yeah, how have 1.4 billion people achieved no Corona deaths? It's a Miracle.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:05am
Heh. I follow RalpieRozay just because he often comes up with stuff like this:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:12pm
Indonesian artist blends the medieval and the modern in digital art inspired by Hieronymus Bosch
@ South China Morning Post, July 12
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 11:28pm
I should say I am cynical about the narrative here, I suspect Riverdance is pushing the persecution meme for p.r. purposes...but whatever, it's all interesting
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 3:13pm
And when does appropriation turn into appreciation or acceptable stamped appropriation. I can imagine some icky appropriation, but i doubt that covers all
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 6:23am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 3:37am
'They use our culture’: the Black creatives and fans holding K-pop accountable
As K-pop grows, international fans and those writing and producing songs want the industry to to develop a more sensitive understanding of race
by Elizabeth de Luna @ TheGuardian.com, July 20
I have no words...
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:33am
2 very different issues -
1) compensation for musicians sucks in general, and that a Korean label will steal a song & even the dance moves without acknowledgement and pay is pretty horrible. That it then gets sold back to America as well doubles the offense. $66 for a song for a major group is chump change. Even freelance writers get paid more than that, and written copy can be churned out much faster & easier than a song. (and we expect journalists to write stories every day. We don't expect the Beatles to write 360 songs a year, and they were exceptionally prolific compared to modern songwriters)
2) asking a corporation to feel you? I mean, licensing is a wham-bam-thank-you-ma'am transaction. Companies license for commercials, for political ads, sometimes when responsible for new bands that would normally not pay royalties.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 4:37am
Apparently a Woke Rule is that it's encouraged to "appropriate" from white western European culture?
from The Art of ‘Black Is King’: Beyoncé’s New Visual Album Involves Today’s Best Artists and Curators by Alex Greenberger @ Artnews.com, Aug. 3
(I think the whole article is moronic, BTW. White guy given "woke" assignment, doing it rather poorly. Chris Offli did the contemporary "culture wars outrage" version of this decades ago. But the Roman Catholic church has been doing Madonnas in all skin colors and cultural attire for millennia now, on purpose, to sell their religion across the globe.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:46pm
excerpt from John Cleese Discusses Creativity, Political Correctness, Monty Python, and Artichokes
A conversation with the English comedian about artistic inspiration, cultural appropriation, and tabloid journalism.
By Michael Schulman @ NewYorker.com, September 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:21am