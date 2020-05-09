Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I think some reporter on here said recently that the biggest divide is between those who follow politics closely and those who don't. In America, those who don't are the majority, and not very well represented in institutions. https://t.co/dHwq8baDCF— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 5, 2020
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.
County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.
Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
Link has text as well as video.
This convo seemed like a fruitful exchange. https://t.co/6v976MBgYs— Chloé S. Valdary (@cvaldary) September 20, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking for the roots of the city’s violent summer. By David Shipley @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
In May, I went back to Portland, Oregon, my hometown. It was the week George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
DEVELOPING: At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting https://t.co/rUO2QtqWn3— BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2020
Breaking: the world has just set a new all time single day record for new #COVID19 cases (315k) and deaths (6k). The is on a terrible path. Even if one country has it suppressed, we cannot be truly safe until this pernicious infectious virus is gone forever. No more DENIALISM! pic.twitter.com/2k0v3WMUsq
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
Makes for a very interesting case about alteration of video, as well as responsibility for retweeting an altered video:
‘Beyond the Bounds of Decency’: Parents of Toddlers Sue Trump Over Manipulated ‘Racist Baby’ Video He Tweeted https://t.co/nROlYc0In2 pic.twitter.com/gCHIlj9gKq— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 19, 2020
Comments
excellent excerpt
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:30pm
Beto currently pushing the same meme:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:37pm
The quality I have most often encountered when talking with the "none of the above" contingent is an odd confidence in a system that requires nothing from them. The Arnade article focuses on the nothing gained side of the equation. I think the deeper side of the problem is a weird kind of sense of entitlement where the minimum experienced by many is a thing that cannot be further reduced.
It can.
by moat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 4:57pm
As far as the "nothing gained" or transactional attitude about it, I was just thinking about how many non voters might actually be the case of it being a negative to vote. As far as "living off the grid" for some reason or another--i.e., non filing of taxes, not paying alimony or child support, trying to run from bill collectors, judgments against you for one thing or another, immigration legalities, unpaid parking tickets or other fines, or even just not capable of more time for traditional responsibilities of being "on the grid".
Once you vote, "they" are all after you, they know you are there, you are on the rolls. They might have thought you dead because your mail is returned to sender. But now you are there.
You will get a jury summons pronto within months, as if you have time for that....
For some reason renewing a Driver's License or I.D. does not have the same effect as voting in this regard.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:21pm
p.s. I KNOW this is one reason many do not avail themselves of Obamacare: it requires coming up with prior year income tax filings and they don't have one. Even if they don't owe anything, the fines for non-filing are stiff and ignoring those can have very nasty consequences. And they don't want any communication with the IRS about them. So they can't get a subsidy, so the prices quoted them on Obamacare are high.
Working for cash and living off the grid means not voting and not having health insurance, either.
Edit to add: is one strong argument for V.A.T. type taxes rather than income taxes. Low income and low info. people who have myriad problems can't handle "the paperwork" as it were, of having so much individual responsibility.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 5:28pm
Fatigue with bureaucracy must play a part. I think the fear of Big Brother is more about our relationship to the Bank than the State. The State just seems like an extension of the Bank in a lot of situations.
The "whatever" expectation of nonvoters is a perception of the world more than a withdrawal from it.
by moat on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 7:50pm
A deeper problem than partisan analysts see:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:04am
and there is significant anti-Federal sentiment to add into the problematic mix:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:06am
As Ali McGraw nearly said:
Being Libertarian means never having to say you are sorry.
by moat on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 1:55pm
Here's the irony for me myself and I.
I used to think: how loony, how can people think that a federal system of taxation and funding and insuring fairness need be so onerous and wasteful in this day and age when you can have friends on Facebook across the globe and buy stuff on Ebay from China and have it arrive in a couple days and everybody allover the world is shopping on Amazon and likes it?
And then came the virus. And we are back to local local local...you can forget the U.S., nobody from Spain can go to Italy right now...and those from Wuhan are going to have to live with a scarlet letter for quite some time...
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:14pm