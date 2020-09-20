Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of Trump supporters waving campaign flags disrupted the second day of early voting in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, chanting “four more years” as voters entered a polling location and, at one point, forming a line that voters had to walk around outside the site.
County election officials eventually were forced to open up a larger portion of the Fairfax County Government Center to allow voters to wait inside away from the Trump enthusiasts.
Election officials said that the group stayed about 100 feet from the entrance to the building and, contrary to posts on social media, were not directly blocking access to the building. But they acknowledged that some voters and polling staff members felt intimidated by what some saw as protesters.
Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Op-ed by Ian Haney López and Tory Gavito; Haney López is the author of “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections and Saving America.” Ms. Gavito is the president of Way to Win, a progressive electoral coalition.
“A majority across the groups we surveyed did not repudiate Trump-style rhetoric as obviously racist and divisive, but instead agreed with it.” https://t.co/lEFDWEjkKv— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 20, 2020
Link has text as well as video.
This convo seemed like a fruitful exchange. https://t.co/6v976MBgYs— Chloé S. Valdary (@cvaldary) September 20, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking for the roots of the city’s violent summer. By David Shipley @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
In May, I went back to Portland, Oregon, my hometown. It was the week George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
DEVELOPING: At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting https://t.co/rUO2QtqWn3— BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2020
Breaking: the world has just set a new all time single day record for new #COVID19 cases (315k) and deaths (6k). The is on a terrible path. Even if one country has it suppressed, we cannot be truly safe until this pernicious infectious virus is gone forever. No more DENIALISM! pic.twitter.com/2k0v3WMUsq
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
Makes for a very interesting case about alteration of video, as well as responsibility for retweeting an altered video:
‘Beyond the Bounds of Decency’: Parents of Toddlers Sue Trump Over Manipulated ‘Racist Baby’ Video He Tweeted https://t.co/nROlYc0In2 pic.twitter.com/gCHIlj9gKq— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 19, 2020
The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom. She tried to hang on until the people voted in a Democrat as president, and a Democrat controlled Senate, so she could retire with a suitable replacement. Remember, since 1988, Republicans have won the national popular presidential vote only once, in 2004. Yet due to the Senate being designed by the framers to protect slave state power, our Supreme Court members have been most often controlled by a Republican controlled Senate representing only a minority of the people.
McConnell will, of course, jam through a conservative with zero Democrat's votes. Even this close to an election for President.
Administration lawyers sad the Census Bureau has set its own "internal metrics and standards but that doesn't mean that they're judicially enforceable" in or by courts.
THIS is maximum GAMING THE SYSTEM , it makes Saddam's "oil for food" gaming look like grade school stuff.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Not any old op-ed, this is a very important article resulting from recent research. Beginning excerpt suggests why--
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:23am
Cross link to Sept. 5 thread which has related points: THE NON-VOTER
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:40pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:47pm
Rich kid ‘rioters’ are ignorant about the poor working class
By Rob Henderson @ NYPost.com, September 12, 2020 | 8:54am
Cross link to more stories on "hot to Trotsky" privileged kids.
Cross link to more comments from Al Sharpton
Cross link to what's old is new again Radical Chic/ WHY LIBERAL WHITE WOMEN PAY A LOT OF MONEY TO LEARN OVER DINNER HOW THEY'RE RACIST, including this June 1970 illustration:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 1:17pm
Thankfully, I think this is one thing Uncle Joe really "gets" deep in his bones:
but getting the "non voter" swing state type to want to vote is still the problem.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 1:28pm