Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The story of Nigel Richards, the man from New Zealand who memorized every French word in the French scrabble dictionary and won the French Scrabble Championship without speaking any French https://t.co/lP9YbrlZIt pic.twitter.com/z2BqACLZ4u— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 5, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking for the roots of the city’s violent summer. By David Shipley @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
In May, I went back to Portland, Oregon, my hometown. It was the week George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
DEVELOPING: At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting https://t.co/rUO2QtqWn3— BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2020
Breaking: the world has just set a new all time single day record for new #COVID19 cases (315k) and deaths (6k). The is on a terrible path. Even if one country has it suppressed, we cannot be truly safe until this pernicious infectious virus is gone forever. No more DENIALISM! pic.twitter.com/2k0v3WMUsq
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
Makes for a very interesting case about alteration of video, as well as responsibility for retweeting an altered video:
‘Beyond the Bounds of Decency’: Parents of Toddlers Sue Trump Over Manipulated ‘Racist Baby’ Video He Tweeted https://t.co/nROlYc0In2 pic.twitter.com/gCHIlj9gKq— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 19, 2020
The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom. She tried to hang on until the people voted in a Democrat as president, and a Democrat controlled Senate, so she could retire with a suitable replacement. Remember, since 1988, Republicans have won the national popular presidential vote only once, in 2004. Yet due to the Senate being designed by the framers to protect slave state power, our Supreme Court members have been most often controlled by a Republican controlled Senate representing only a minority of the people.
McConnell will, of course, jam through a conservative with zero Democrat's votes. Even this close to an election for President.
Administration lawyers sad the Census Bureau has set its own "internal metrics and standards but that doesn't mean that they're judicially enforceable" in or by courts.
THIS is maximum GAMING THE SYSTEM , it makes Saddam's "oil for food" gaming look like grade school stuff.
An email chain between top de Blasio ads brawling over how best discuss race reveals worsening City Hall dysfunction, sources say and documents show -- https://t.co/7l0TFvdYQv— city nolan wears a (and you should too) (@ndhapple) September 17, 2020
Lawyers representing the U.S. at Julian Assange’s extradition trial have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the DNChttps://t.co/DrbYbVbTpn— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 18, 2020
The former Auburn University football coach, a political neophyte running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D), was asked whether he supported extending the landmark 1965 civil rights statute during a Sept. 1 call with the Birmingham, Alabama, Sunrise Rotary Club.
His answer (which can be listened to in the clip above) verges on the incomprehensible and raises doubts about his understanding of the law that was key to ending the sweeping suppression of voting by Black people in the South:
“It Was All About the Election”: The Ex-White House Aide Olivia Troye on Trump’s Narcissistic Mishandling of COVID-19 https://t.co/YPwEbpmXr6 via @NewYorker— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
Comments
"celebrating" femicide
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am
Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am
Mindless mush of Conservatism
https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm
the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm
read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm
30 months federal sentence for the over 40 threatening letters and emails to head of her record label
Incels need to keep their thought crimes to themselves?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:59pm
Technically if they're thought crimes they *are* kept to one's self.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:07pm
A long time gone
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x30w3vn
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:03pm
heh
Makes me wonder why he took the job! Must have a rep going in the wrong direction. Excuse sounds bogus to me, he didn't vote because he was open to being hired by anyone.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:12pm
Kim Klacik's a pistol, that's for sure, knows how to play culture wars cards up, down and backwards:
Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview
By Joe Concha - 09/18/20 02:09 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:20pm
Trending on Twitter: "Get Mitch or Die Trying" It's a special ActBlue fund to aid 10 Senate candidate campaigns in order to flip the Senate
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:05pm
no luck impeaching in Peru either:
dirty little secret: I don't know enough to opine whether that's good or bad
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:29am
Covid is apparently making the rounds of the Canadian leadership:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:32am
Mr. Feeney gives it all away
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/sep/19/billionaire-chuck-feene...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 5:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:04am