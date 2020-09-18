By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18

The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.

In addition, per the AP [ensuing emphases ours] Priyanka Bhatt, a Project South lawyer involved in filing the complaint, said she included the mass hysterectomy allegations in the complaint to trigger an investigation of the claims: