The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
Makes for a very interesting case about alteration of video, as well as responsibility for retweeting an altered video:
‘Beyond the Bounds of Decency’: Parents of Toddlers Sue Trump Over Manipulated ‘Racist Baby’ Video He Tweeted https://t.co/nROlYc0In2 pic.twitter.com/gCHIlj9gKq— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 19, 2020
The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom. She tried to hang on until the people voted in a Democrat as president, and a Democrat controlled Senate, so she could retire with a suitable replacement. Remember, since 1988, Republicans have won the national popular presidential vote only once, in 2004. Yet due to the Senate being designed by the framers to protect slave state power, our Supreme Court members have been most often controlled by a Republican controlled Senate representing only a minority of the people.
McConnell will, of course, jam through a conservative with zero Democrat's votes. Even this close to an election for President.
Administration lawyers sad the Census Bureau has set its own "internal metrics and standards but that doesn't mean that they're judicially enforceable" in or by courts.
THIS is maximum GAMING THE SYSTEM , it makes Saddam's "oil for food" gaming look like grade school stuff.
An email chain between top de Blasio ads brawling over how best discuss race reveals worsening City Hall dysfunction, sources say and documents show -- https://t.co/7l0TFvdYQv— city nolan wears a (and you should too) (@ndhapple) September 17, 2020
Lawyers representing the U.S. at Julian Assange’s extradition trial have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the DNChttps://t.co/DrbYbVbTpn— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 18, 2020
The former Auburn University football coach, a political neophyte running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D), was asked whether he supported extending the landmark 1965 civil rights statute during a Sept. 1 call with the Birmingham, Alabama, Sunrise Rotary Club.
His answer (which can be listened to in the clip above) verges on the incomprehensible and raises doubts about his understanding of the law that was key to ending the sweeping suppression of voting by Black people in the South:
“It Was All About the Election”: The Ex-White House Aide Olivia Troye on Trump’s Narcissistic Mishandling of COVID-19 https://t.co/YPwEbpmXr6 via @NewYorker— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 17
New Jersey leaders announced Thursday they are implementing a new millionaire’s tax as the Garden State works to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The FBI reportedly has dubbed QAnon, which Trump has praised and several Republican congressional candidates had voiced support for, a domestic terrorism threat.
Wray said the FBI sees the left-wing anti-fascist movement known as Antifa “as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” though some domestic terrorism investigations target those who self-identify with the Antifa movement.
And he said the FBI has seen individuals who identified with the Antifa movement “coalescing regionally into what you might describe as small groups or nodes. And we are actively investigating the potential violence from those regional nodes, if you will.”
'There's not a comparable year': Homicides are up 52% in Chicago amid COVID-19, with majority involving people of color
By Grace Hauk @ USAToday.com, Sept. 17
CHICAGO – The nation's second-largest county has recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, the majority of which – 95% – were people of color, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced this week.
Chicago accounts for most of the deaths, with much of the violence occurring in a handful of neighborhoods on the city's south and west sides.
Start of a special referendum trend?
The majority of Nashville’s libraries would have to close if a special referendum succeeds in rolling back Metro’s recent 34% property tax increase. https://t.co/jHZrjhgNqT— WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio (@WPLN) September 17, 2020
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Aside: glad to see the byline of Glenn Thrush is back at the NYTimes! Heckuva long sabbatical/time in purgatory after some #MeToo problem he had. I never bothered to read up on it. Frankly, I don't care, as he is a fantastic old school reporter who also had one of my favorite senses of humor on Twitter. I don't hafta work with him, all I do is read him and I never read a single sexist word out of him.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:40am
Oh and someone dug up this tape of Sen. Lindsey Graham promising something and it's quickly become very popular
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:54am