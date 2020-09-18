The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom. She tried to hang on until the people voted in a Democrat as president, and a Democrat controlled Senate, so she could retire with a suitable replacement. Remember, since 1988, Republicans have won the national popular presidential vote only once, in 2004. Yet due to the Senate being designed by the framers to protect slave state power, our Supreme Court members have been most often controlled by a Republican controlled Senate representing only a minority of the people.

McConnell will, of course, jam through a conservative with zero Democrat's votes. Even this close to an election for President.

The lesson for Democrats is, if Biden wins and Democrats win the Senate, get rid of the filibuster and move, move move on progressive legislation that cannot be tied up in the courts, and that will make a difference in the average person's life, forget worry about deficits.

Forget the wealth tax, a conservative Supreme Court super-majority will rule it unconstitutional.

Reform immigration and protect the DACA people. Raise taxes on the rich and corporations. Use federal funding to expand and mandate easier voter registration nationwide. Protect the environment, eliminate a President's ability to violate laws with a sham emergency. Pass the Green New Deal. Any other ideas?