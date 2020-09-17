Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The FBI reportedly has dubbed QAnon, which Trump has praised and several Republican congressional candidates had voiced support for, a domestic terrorism threat.
Wray said the FBI sees the left-wing anti-fascist movement known as Antifa “as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” though some domestic terrorism investigations target those who self-identify with the Antifa movement.
And he said the FBI has seen individuals who identified with the Antifa movement “coalescing regionally into what you might describe as small groups or nodes. And we are actively investigating the potential violence from those regional nodes, if you will.”
Some Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into Antifa and its funding in connection to arsons and riots that were spurred during demonstrations that started in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. The FBI has not identified Black Lives Matter “in any way,” Wray said.
Boogaloos is considered a right-leaning, anti-government movement that started online and reportedly has connections to white supremacy and advocating for a second civil war. Wray said Boogaloos, like Antifa, is more of a movement or an ideology than a group itself.
“Racially motivated violent extremism,” mostly from white supremacists, has made up a majority of domestic terrorism threats, Mr. Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee. He also echoed an intelligence community assessment last monththat Russia is conducting a “very active” campaign to spread disinformation and interfere in the presidential election, with Mr. Biden as the primary target.
“We certainly have seen very active — very active — efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020,” Mr. Wray said, specifically “to both sow divisiveness and discord, and I think the intelligence community has assessed this publicly, to primarily to denigrate Vice President Biden in what the Russians see as a kind of an anti-Russian establishment.”
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:10pm
From Politifact
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/jul/30/facebook-posts/black-lives-matter-not-terrorist-organization/
Black Lives Matter is not a domestic threat. It exists to combat police homicides against Black people.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 8:39am
I see straw men in this post and your comment.
And I don't see this sentence in the NYTimes link.
And in all my reading I have hardly seen anyone implicate a movement called "Black Lives Matter" as terrorist or similar. Just haven't seen that.
Instead what I have seen is a LOT about radical left wing white people and radical anarchist revolutionaries and anti-police organizations of various sorts such as Boogaloo Bois trying to co-opt the popularity of the Black Lives Matter movement. And Black Lives Matter stalwarts, instead of wisely strongly disavowing such sorts--as people like Al Sharpton just did and others like Keisha Lance Bottoms did early on and quite a few smarter black protesters did early on--ended up naively accepting some of that radical white language onto the official website.
It's a major stupid problem for official BLM people that they didn't do a Sister Souljah moment about the infiltrating and co-opting radicals and that people like Al Sharpton finally had to step in and do it for them. If the were smart they'd clean up their website and take all the radical white woke crap about Trans activism and the like off of it and make it only be about black lives mattering. And disavow antifa like kooks attacking Dem mayors like in Portland and Chicago who are trolling the Trump admin to send in Feds so they can attack them.
Clearly the people running the official organization haven't studied what went right and what went wrong in the 60's.
As a matter of fact, the FBI HAS chased and captured a Boogaloo affiliate who clearly and blatantly co-opted a Black Lives Matter demonstration to kill a cop, his name is Steven Carillo:
from THE CHAOS AGENTS: INSIDE THE BOOGALOO, AMERICA'S EXTREMELY ONLINE EXTREMISTS
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 12:49pm
Spinning shit isn't going to get you far. At least not with people like me. Actually, I can't see it taking this movement anywhere but down. Especially now that so many are so sick of the spinmeister in chief. But then you've always said you think you don't need Independents to get anything done. You think you can achieve things with just Dem party stalwarts, who are a minority in this country now. I would think the spinnable percentage of Dem party stalwarts are an even smaller minority. So good luck with the strawmanning and spinning. I know smart Dems like say, Al Sharpton and Barack Obama, who aren't going to buy it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 12:55pm
Here is what you missed
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jun/26/fbi-black-activism-protests-history
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 1:46pm
The majority of Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful.
https://time.com/5886348/report-peaceful-protests/
You, AA, are in the group that believes the protests were mostly violent.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:03pm