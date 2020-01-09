Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The former Auburn University football coach, a political neophyte running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D), was asked whether he supported extending the landmark 1965 civil rights statute during a Sept. 1 call with the Birmingham, Alabama, Sunrise Rotary Club.
His answer (which can be listened to in the clip above) verges on the incomprehensible and raises doubts about his understanding of the law that was key to ending the sweeping suppression of voting by Black people in the South:
“It Was All About the Election”: The Ex-White House Aide Olivia Troye on Trump’s Narcissistic Mishandling of COVID-19 https://t.co/YPwEbpmXr6 via @NewYorker— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, Sept. 17
New Jersey leaders announced Thursday they are implementing a new millionaire’s tax as the Garden State works to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The FBI reportedly has dubbed QAnon, which Trump has praised and several Republican congressional candidates had voiced support for, a domestic terrorism threat.
Wray said the FBI sees the left-wing anti-fascist movement known as Antifa “as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” though some domestic terrorism investigations target those who self-identify with the Antifa movement.
And he said the FBI has seen individuals who identified with the Antifa movement “coalescing regionally into what you might describe as small groups or nodes. And we are actively investigating the potential violence from those regional nodes, if you will.”
'There's not a comparable year': Homicides are up 52% in Chicago amid COVID-19, with majority involving people of color
By Grace Hauk @ USAToday.com, Sept. 17
CHICAGO – The nation's second-largest county has recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, the majority of which – 95% – were people of color, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced this week.
Chicago accounts for most of the deaths, with much of the violence occurring in a handful of neighborhoods on the city's south and west sides.
Start of a special referendum trend?
The majority of Nashville’s libraries would have to close if a special referendum succeeds in rolling back Metro’s recent 34% property tax increase. https://t.co/jHZrjhgNqT— WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio (@WPLN) September 17, 2020
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Here's our full story on today's huge NYC schools news. I've been on this beat since 2012 and never seen parents and educators so furious.— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020
“A punch in the gut.”
“It’s such a slap in the face."
"Get it together."https://t.co/bfSxFZ54h7
Remember Dem. candidate @AndrewYang and the $1,000 for every American thing? Well, some cities are trying a version of that with a "basic income" for residents. @caitlindewey reports.https://t.co/B9BKNiwoth pic.twitter.com/SKtApAtBbm
NEW: Through #FOIA, we obtained nearly 10,000 pages of #USPS documents, reports the @washingtonpost.
The documents reveal a scrapped plan to send masks to Americans, a standoff with Amazon, and more. https://t.co/ZcsmBaa3we
(CNN)Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."
The comments came minutes after he slammed the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers, in a defense of his own politically tuned decision making in the Trump administration.
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Peracles, I listened to this painful but intriguing demo. I think Musk should get a chip to help him speak better.
It is fascinating, but the demo was really not ready for prime time. The pigs offered zero in helping to understand what applications might be, and if having them on was to prove that 'No Pigs Were Injured In This Experiment," well, that really was only proof that the ones we saw seemed fine. If people had not asked questions at the end the point of the whole thing would have been left unaddressed. That said:
WOW! It could potentially offer spinal cord patients hope. The other applications also show great promise, including restoring memories and other functions lost to dementia. It may remove crippling traumas and help with PTSD and depression. The concern I had, though, is the control that the system can have over the brain. Actually, pretty scary in the wrong hands.
My good friend got a brain implant which is connected to a battery under the skin on her chest wall. She had "Essential Tremor," and was unable even to eat without spattering food all over the place. She can do anything now with her right hand that she ever could do and only regrets not doing right and left. But there is no feedback. It is a one-way therapeutic system.
The difference with Elon's contraption is that it is two-way.
Thanks for posting this. Regardless of my whiny rating, it is thought-provoking and I will be checking back for updates.
by CVille Dem on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 3:51pm
Actually I quite like that Elon doesn't speak like someone at a Ted talk, even though he's done some pretty amazing things. That said, yeah, pigs not the best performers - if it weren't for the treadmill...
Anyway, here's a much better summary from 3 1/2 years ago:
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 5:08pm
Trying to catch up on the Neuralink story and Musk's involvement. Not so much interested in the nitty gritty details of how Neuralink is supposed to work as in Musk's involvement.
So far I have learned that Musk has for years considered the development of AI an existential threat to humanity but since its development is inevitable he ventured much capital in a variety of AI enterprises, eventually setting up his own R&D inspired by the 'neural lace' in Iain Banks' The Culture sci-fi series. His stated long-term goal is to "achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence". After all, if you can't beat them, might as well join them, right? What could possibly go wrong?
Seriously though, the idea of linking and/or uploading one's consciousness to a computer or network is a very old sci-fi trope. Some wannabe transhuman is bound to attempt it. I think it will fail. I know I hope it does. I'd prefer we finish expanding our consciousnesses the old-fashioned ways with chemistry, dreams, ecstasies, etc. to see where that leads.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 12:58pm
Because it's there and not as tough as people act. How hard is building an electric car? Easier than putting a man on the moon in 1969. Yet decades after Al Gore fretted over the ICE (and conservatives laugh) we're still piddle fucking around with climate conventions and dallying with extending electric grids. We have so little urgency for anything, even with technology bounding along exponentially. Even Elon's quotes in AI - the Chinese are using facial detection to lock up Uighurs and find moped drivers not wearing helmets - the moment Musk was worried about *is already here*. As Tim Urban notes, Musk is in the present - we're all in the fretting skeptical slow-witted past.
Remember when we used to use the phrase "avoid it like the plague"? We can't even do that anymore, we're so full of inertia, so conflicted.
https://waitbutwhy.com/2017/04/neuralink.html#part4
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 7:56pm
More Chinese ethnic cleansing - their brand of racist AI is winning, with Trump uninterested and the rest of the world weak.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/01/inner-mongolia-protests-ch...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 3:15am
Russian fake web w AI
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/sep/01/facebook-russia-inter...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:09am
Maybe JetMan is a Musk-like spirit.
The 1st video's pretty amazing.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/36096/airline-pilots-landing-at-la...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:19am
Contrast Chinese detentions
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/01/media/china-cgtn-cheng-lei-rsdl-intl-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:25am
Neuralink 1 year ago
(better overview)
https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/07/18/134144/neuralink-whats-new-and-what-isnt-elon-musks-brain-computer-interface/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:00am
When implant firms go bust
https://www.technologyreview.com/2015/04/09/168424/paralyzed-again/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/02/2020 - 1:01am
Elon in Deutschland: auto RNA?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 1:51am
Robot love
https://www.businessinsider.com/neuralink-and-woke-studios-ai-chip-impla...
And that Elon/Germany link I forgot?
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-elon-musk-volkswagen-id3-test-drive-video/amp/
BTW, I still think of all of this as an expansive Proof of Concept/Minimum Viable Product. All talk about what diseases or injuries might be dealt with, yadda yadda, are years away. Kind of like when they did CRISPR for gene splicing - just getting the actions & understanding *started* - intelligent, ethical applications nowhere close.
But Elon has gotten rockets in space and solar adoption greater than before, so this neural implant PoC is likely to have a huge effect in terms of acceptability and practical exploration.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 3:37am
Robot Blogging (I'm done here - I've been being assimilated 1 bit at a time, and now it's largely over)
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/sep/08/robot-wrote-this-a...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 10:50am
Robot pick-and-place
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/14/business/robots-japan-supermarkets-sp...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 7:38pm
Elon plugs U2 nightmare
(I'd rather listen to pigs)
www.techtimes.com/amp/articles/252612/20200916/bono-confirms-u2-record-will-only-be-available-preloaded-on-elon-musks-neuralink-as-a-memory-and-not-spotify.htm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 4:15am