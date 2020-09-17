    Stuff-a-licious!!!

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:34am |

    "celebrating" femicide

    https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am

    Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am

    Mindless mush of Conservatism

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm

    the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm

    read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm

    30 months federal sentence for the over 40 threatening letters and emails to head of her record label

    ...“Too often, we have seen the consequences of ignoring signs of escalating violent behavior by some individuals,” U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said when charges were first filed in September 2018. “The attention given to this matter by our law enforcement partners and the resulting federal charges we have brought should serve to prevent a future tragic event.”...

    Incels need to keep their thought crimes to themselves? 


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:59pm

