'There's not a comparable year': Homicides are up 52% in Chicago amid COVID-19, with majority involving people of color
By Grace Hauk @ USAToday.com, Sept. 17
CHICAGO – The nation's second-largest county has recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, the majority of which – 95% – were people of color, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced this week.
Chicago accounts for most of the deaths, with much of the violence occurring in a handful of neighborhoods on the city's south and west sides.
The Windy City – like others across the country – has seen an uptick in violent crimes this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, mass layoffs and nationwide unrest. Murders and shootings are up 52% from the same time last year, according to police data, and dozens of children under 10 years old have been shot, some fatally.
In July, the city saw its largest mass shooting in recent memory, when 15 people were shot at a funeral on the city's South Side.
"Facing illnesses, facing deaths, facing also the higher rates of unemployment and loss of income in our communities has also, unfortunately, played a role in the levels of violence we've seen throughout the year," Katya Nuques, executive director of a community organization in the predominantly Latino Little Village neighborhood, said during a press conference Wednesday [....]
Comments
Further excerpt:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:19pm
and I would like to point out that I have seen other big city police chiefs complain about this same point this summer, earlier release of felons than in the past due to Covid or changed laws
while many BLM protests have promoted reduction or even elimination of incarceration and not just for minor offenses
it's a major point of contention with many cops
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:30pm
just ran across a small phenomenon, this white Christian rock guy trying to parlay a tense situation into other kinds of street action"Worship protests"
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:46pm