Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Part I is here (6/13-7/16), Part II is here (7/18-8/23)
Lincoln Project is kicking off RNC week by dragging out Ronnie:
What will future generations say of our decisions today?— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 24, 2020
President Ronald Reagan asked that 36 years ago.
As we look to the week ahead, his words are as timely as ever. pic.twitter.com/fmKHNDc8ie
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Here's our full story on today's huge NYC schools news. I've been on this beat since 2012 and never seen parents and educators so furious.— Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) September 17, 2020
“A punch in the gut.”
“It’s such a slap in the face."
"Get it together."https://t.co/bfSxFZ54h7
Remember Dem. candidate @AndrewYang and the $1,000 for every American thing? Well, some cities are trying a version of that with a "basic income" for residents. @caitlindewey reports.https://t.co/B9BKNiwoth pic.twitter.com/SKtApAtBbm
NEW: Through #FOIA, we obtained nearly 10,000 pages of #USPS documents, reports the @washingtonpost.
The documents reveal a scrapped plan to send masks to Americans, a standoff with Amazon, and more. https://t.co/ZcsmBaa3we
(CNN)Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."
The comments came minutes after he slammed the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers, in a defense of his own politically tuned decision making in the Trump administration.
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Oh look, all p.o.c. don't all think alike and aren't sworn to uphold the BLM movement. Who knew?
"BLM has exposed internalised racism. Many non-white people have become so sensitive to the notion of ‘white privilege’ that I, as a black conservative, am accused of pandering to white people. I am not free to hold the views I do".@estherk_k on racehttps://t.co/GUNaF0T8f7— spiked (@spikedonline) September 16, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
George has to take hiatus from Lincoln Project and Twitter! Doesn't splain except "family matters"
Edit to add he retweeted this after tweeting that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:24pm
Joyce has some novelist type spin on the Conway family news:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:32pm
Mom, Dad - Claudia has a new biz idea, and frankly after November both your careers are sunk however it goes. But here you have the Kylie Jenner of DC politics - fresh, young, outspoken, bankable. Ride that tiger.
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/kellyanne-conways-daughter-clau...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:30am
of interest two MSM big shots with extremely different takes on Miz Conway, to the point of acrimony; she's always gonna be a divider, not a uniter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:03pm
I am undecided whether this meme works, looks like they're just trying it out:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:33pm
lol Lincoln Project plays hardball, tweet this while Ivanka's still speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:59pm
I believe they tweeted these while Rudy was speaking:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:02pm
and they just threw up this one for good measure
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:16pm
They recognize this as they have done it well and successfully in the past. Now let's see how they handle countering what they learned how to do so well:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 4:31pm
Excerpt:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 1:51am
Lincoln Project targeting southern swings:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:06pm
Jennifer Rubin is interestingly riffing on related in her Aug. 30 op-ed, including the long out-of-dat troglodyte reliance of the GOP on all things "southern strategy" and Trump's reliance on what is called "accelerationism" in the playbook of white supremacists, in "It’s time to challenge the cockeyed reaction to violence"
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:49pm
I especially enjoy following Lincoln Project because I often learn something from their comments about political messaging and the kind of advice political operatives might give candidates, like, for instance handling hecklers, like here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 4:45pm
Lincoln Project has done one on the Walter Reed thing (reviving the #TrumpIsNotWell hashtag to go with it.):
A little detail of interest: note how they criticize the White House media in this one for not playing up his apparent infirmities. I bet this one is specially targeted to right wingers, like Fox fans.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:55am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:03am
There is also more viral news on Lindsey Graham--that he now has no home and is considered a traitor to all, both Trumpies and Never Trumpers
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:09am
Yard sign:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:52pm
Lincoln Project collecting sound bites from tonight's "Town Hall", I see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:55pm
And Sykes is tending to late onset epiphanies:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:58pm
He's like a literal mass serial killer, be afraid, be very afraid:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:52pm