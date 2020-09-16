Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
It's easiest, and for short attention span Americans particularly, to assume the Holocaust was 'bad', but 'probably exaggerated'. Getting 'woke' to the industrialized mass murder of millions of men, women and children is hard to conceive, psychologically disturbing, and can only be firmly grasped with hours of reading and education. There is no point in teaching history of America or the world without a deep and thorough education on the Holocaust.
In 'Salvaged Pages' by Alexandra Zapruder, a compilation of recovered diaries of young Jews, mostly in eastern Europe, and mostly writers who disappeared into the death camps of Belzec, Sobibor, Auschwitz and Treblinka, the diary authors themselves are never completely certain the 'deported' are actually going to be killed. They could not conceive of killing on that scale. This is even though, in these eastern areas, from Poland to the Baltic states, every Jew was witness to roundups, peremptory street executions and mass murder of hundreds by bullets, outside their villages and cities by Germans. They were also aware and exposed to the virulent dehumanizing Nazi race propaganda that blamed everything from the war to food shortages on Jews, used as 'justification' for abhorrent crimes.
From the Puffer thread:
Turns out joking about WWII unnecessary - fewer and fewer have any idea what happened. Poor Belushi, one of his most memorable lines will now just draw blank states. 10% think the *Jews* started the Holocaust, and those camps burned into our brains - Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, Treblinka, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Terezín, Buchenwald, Sachsenhausen... - are just odd bits of foreign word salad. Which I guess is only fair - we don't know any camp names from The Killing Fields or Rwanda or the last war in Congo or The Great Leap Forward or Hotel Rwanda... The closest is the disintegration of Yugoslavia, cuz it's in Europe.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/16/holocaust-us-adults-study
Admit I thought of NCD when I saw this picture commentary on today's Trump b.s. culture wars
announcementattempt at distraction:
lots of people are making the connection with the Hitler Youth. Trump of course wouldn't get any of that as he knows little history of any kind, still waiting for Frederick Douglass to show up to dinner. The whole thing including the Nat. Archives location pretty much does look like Pee Wee German's idea (Jvanka don't go there, not the history types. DeVos lacks that certain "patriotic" fervor needed. Who else would it be?)
and yup:
Actually I imagine what Trump is visualizing is digging out those 1910 grade school history textbooks with pictures of the boy George Washington chopping down the cherry tree and the dashing and wondrous midnight ride of Paul Revere...
Norman Rockwell history for Dummies while the mob takes the cadavers out the back.
now that's our Pee Wee!
