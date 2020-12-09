Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Little Red Rioting Hood Was Too Hot to Trotsky” — @nypost pic.twitter.com/9T54z2dnc3— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) September 13, 2020
(CNN)Attorney General William Barr suggested on Wednesday that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."
The comments came minutes after he slammed the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers, in a defense of his own politically tuned decision making in the Trump administration.
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Oh look, all p.o.c. don't all think alike and aren't sworn to uphold the BLM movement. Who knew?
"BLM has exposed internalised racism. Many non-white people have become so sensitive to the notion of ‘white privilege’ that I, as a black conservative, am accused of pandering to white people. I am not free to hold the views I do".@estherk_k on racehttps://t.co/GUNaF0T8f7— spiked (@spikedonline) September 16, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
In Libya, 3,000 Russian Wagner fighters & 2,000 Syrians are believed to be fighting on Hifter’s side. The US military assesses Turkey has brought 5,000 Syrian fighters to Tripoli to fight along side several hundred Turkish regular forces.https://t.co/cRwZrw7nOu— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 16, 2020
1/n As I long suspected, data from a recently published study shows that reading about and/or watching a vid of excessive nonlethal or lethal force against blk suspects (Timothy Harris, Phil. Castille) increases perceptions of the frequency of the police's use of excessive force. pic.twitter.com/wYTVVm50D9— Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 16, 2020
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 8:18pm
These stories must have been on Fox News too, as he doesn't read:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:54pm
Don't Trump's kids live in his basement too?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:25am
another one -
Lancaster protester held on $1m bail i’d as sorority sister at $68K private college
By Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article, September 16, 2020
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:31am
...“To take all policing off is something that I think a latte liberal may go for as they sit around the Hamptons discussing this as some academic problem, but people living on the ground need proper policing,” Sharpton responded....
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:38am
You couldn't make this stuff up. Believe it or not, Dad "Chip" Patterson is the head of the English department at private Mercersburg Academy, a co-ed boarding school. You can't get more frigging white American WASP preppy than that, he's even got the right nickname and he's the head of the damn English dept!
@ Mercersburg Base tuition for the 2019–2020 school year is $60,680 for boarding students and $35,960 for day students...78 percent of the Mercersburg Class of 2017 was accepted by one or more colleges defined as “Most Competitive” or “Highly Competitive” by Barron's Profiles of American Colleges, with 68 percent accepted by one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 50 National Universities or Top 50 Liberal Arts Colleges
Kathyrn "Kat" probably not the brightest performer having ended up at Franklin & Marshall, which I never heard of.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:59am