Krugman: "...the most striking demonstration of Republican refusal to think ahead is the fact that nothing has been done to alleviate either the suffering of unemployed Americans — who lost much of the benefits that were sustaining them at the end of July — or the looming fiscal crisis of state and local governments...."

I posted as much earlier today: "Senators may believe it is the best for themselves, looking past this election, and guessing Trump will lose. A "scorched earth" governing policy of neglect and incompetence, so our nation is so enfeebled, divided, adrift, indebted and politically and economically broken that Biden will be easily blamed as at fault. He will be hobbled, obstructed, progressive actions stymied, and the easily gamed swing electorate ripe for a voting turnaround and GOP sweep in 2022."