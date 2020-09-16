Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
In Libya, 3,000 Russian Wagner fighters & 2,000 Syrians are believed to be fighting on Hifter’s side. The US military assesses Turkey has brought 5,000 Syrian fighters to Tripoli to fight along side several hundred Turkish regular forces.https://t.co/cRwZrw7nOu— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 16, 2020
1/n As I long suspected, data from a recently published study shows that reading about and/or watching a vid of excessive nonlethal or lethal force against blk suspects (Timothy Harris, Phil. Castille) increases perceptions of the frequency of the police's use of excessive force. pic.twitter.com/wYTVVm50D9— Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
SCOOP: The lobbying voice of corporate America, the Business Roundtable, is endorsing a "market-based mechanism" to combat climate change.https://t.co/Cwov1GCLH8— Zack Colman (@zcolman) September 16, 2020
An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2020
Then, they said, he set six more. https://t.co/iswx61gLgs
Harris draws on her past as US faces reckoning on police (from @AP) https://t.co/3I6PABbJDA— Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) September 15, 2020
Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, President Trump again told his supporters to believe that if the election doesn’t deliver the result they want, the outcome is inherently illegitimate — that there are no democratically legitimate circumstances under which he and his supporters can lose in a fair election.
The individual mandate went away in 2019 — and the uninsured rate essentially held constant.— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
New Census data out today broken down by me, @jeannasmialek, and @arappeport.https://t.co/6bHoJ9ksV1
"We wasted our chance to get a better summer in the spring. We wasted our chance to plan for the fall in the summer. We’re wasting time again now. Next year isn’t that far away."— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) September 15, 2020
— @aaronecarroll on why not to expect 2021 to be that different from 2020.https://t.co/4RK7f6ue4w
Leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention are increasingly dropping the “Southern” part of their Baptist name, calling it a potentially painful reminder of the convention’s historic role in support of slavery.
The 50,000 Baptist churches in the convention are autonomous and can still choose to refer to themselves as “Southern Baptist” or “SBC.” But in his first interview on the topic, convention president J.D. Greear said momentum has been building to adopt the name “Great Commission Baptists,” both because of the racial reckoning underway in the United States and because many have long seen the “Southern Baptist” name as too regional for a global group of believers.
The city of Louisville will announce on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman whose death during a police raid became a driving symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, an attorney for the family confirmed to The Washington Post.
For nearly 40 years, the Republican National Committee was barred from engaging in voter intimidation tactics and "ballot security" measures like paying law enforcement to appear at polling sites.
But in 2018, a federal judge lifted the restriction, ending the 1982 consent decree. This year will be the first time in nearly four decades that a presidential election is held without this agreement in place — an addition to the heap of challenges already influencing voters amid a global health crisis.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:39am
Not sure why Jilani is confused. A man was choke to death by Minneapolis police. If the city council did not take action, it would have been dereliction of duty. Reforms had to happen. Is the standard to be that you cannot consider police reforms after a police homicide?
Should it be assumed that police will back off from enforcement if a fellow officer is charged with a crime?
The meme after an incident like George Floyd is that there are a few "bad apples".
The actual quote is:
One rotten (or bad) apple spoils the barrel
Meaning
A single bad influence can ruin what would otherwise remain good.
That appears to what is happening in multiple police departments. No good cop is restraining the bad apple.
The good cop is nowhere to be found.
The burden is on police leadership to change operating practices.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:50am
The quote is also, "Don't throw the baby out with the bath water."
Meaning
Meaning
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:42am
It is not irrelevant. The police are resistant to civilian control. That is the larger issue. It does not matter that their collective feelings were hurt when four Officer were charged with a crime. No officer stopped Chauvin from killing a man despite the pleas of a crowd. I don't expect you to understand, but the police departments can't win this battle. People want police, but they will not accept overlooking a homicide as a fair trade.
Police departments are facing scrutiny like never before. It is turning out that police leadership in Rochester made a deliberate attempt to cover up details of the homicide in the Daniel Prude case. Vanessa Bryant busted the LA Sheriff who demanded that LeBron James donate money.
Police are losing public trust.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:57am
Apparently you think we can't read and digest the news without you pedantically repeating obvious or extraneous factoids back at us.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:02am
There are multiple posts about homicides. These are events we find and analyze online, in magazines, in newspapers, etc. There is no objection to those posts.
In this case, I find it interesting that Jilani seems to get pleasure out of discussing the words of a Woke Minneapolis politician than the actions of the Minneapolis police department. I am providing my take on an article, just as others post their opinions. My my viewpoint, cities will try to reform police departments. There will be hiccups along the way. I post my take on the article. I really, don't think about you at all.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:31am
Fuckk off with your "I don't expect you to understand" condescending bullshit, you twat. Yes, we all fucking know police abuse is a problem, especially high profile killing of blacks. And we know that defunding the police will allow more murders, as they have these past months,, especially in black sections where a lot of murders happen. And we know that months of protests destroying the inner city infrastructure in the name of black rights is all bullshit and quite counterproductive and even terrorizing, no matter how much you quote MLK, worse it's derailed half the possibility of the black lives protests. And we know that centuries of racism aren't going to shift in the 12 goddamn minutes you act like it will. So why are you wasting our time and boring us with your repetitive fantasies?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:10pm
Me, I'm just hoping she's right and the whole gaslighting trend stops
I am starting to think the whole BLM phenom has been a sort of coronavirus fever, similar to Savonarola et. al. after the Black Death.
After all the cry that resounded in the gut with so many is: "I can breathe".
Ironically, the Reverend Al Sharpton's take has been very refreshing, basically reality-based: both bad police and rising black-on-black crime are a scourge on black people.
Which claims more bodies, though?
Cherry picking and promoting incidents to play up over other threats, that reinforce big bad bogeymen policemen fears,doesn't solve either problem. Just makes an easy scapegoat. Wisdom of age has gotten the Rev to see with blinders off.
Look, if you are going to have police, part of the job will be to exhibit "fearsomeness" while in the job and not human vulneralbility; Is the nature of the job. They know most people don't like cops. That's the way it's supposed to be. Part of what has been helpful to me out of all of this is to realize that, if we don't have those assholes, worse assholes will take over. It's all just a matter of having better quality assholes and in actuality, I would like to remind that it was looking like there was a lot of progress on that front in the last couple decades, we had astronomical reduction in crime like no one had ever dreamed of being possible.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:03pm
AND also hello: for the most part, blacks have been integrated into U.S. police forces. So the simple answer of "systemic racism" cannot be the problem! Problems cannot be solved by misidentifying them. This conspiratorial and paranoid answer is simply incorrect and not reality based. The problem may indeed be that both black and white police profile for skin color, gender, behavior, and prior criminal records if available. Deal with that reality, not delusions of grand conspiracies.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:13pm
Yes, exactly. We need people who are comfortable using violence to control and subdue violent people. We just have to find ways for the system to regulate the violence of the police so it doesn't spill over in situations where it's not needed or appropriate.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:14pm